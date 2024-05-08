Former Aggies OL Bryce Foster Visits USC, Per Reports
Just two weeks after leaving the program unprompted and entering the transfer portal, former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster is reportedly making his rounds.
The news about the All-American veteran came in the same breath as the news that Dorian Hinton was leaving did, as both departed in late April, though just Foster has entered the transfer portal.
Since making his intentions clear, Foster has been looking for a new home, and as reported Wednesday, it seems that could be in the City of Angels. Foster has supposedly visited Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, which could see the former Pac-12 powerhouse gaining a huge weapon on its front line.
Foster started eight games for the Aggies last season, playing a big role in their offensive efficiency, though it didn't quite translate to their record. Either way, he was effective.
The Trojans would certainly benefit from adding Foster — as many schools would across the country — but the question of whether he'll end up committing to Los Angeles still remains.
As for the Aggies, they're focused on themselves heading into the fall season.
"Our ability to get really talented and really good on the offensive line, as quick as we possibly can, will play a huge role in our ability to be successful on offense," Aggies coach Mike Elko explained. ”I do know that they will be a much scrappier, much grittier, much tougher group as we move into the fall."
Safe to say, Foster or not, Elko likes what he sees.
As do the Aggies.