Struggling Texas A&M Still Gunning For Nick Saban

In April, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher spoke at a luncheon for the Houston Touchdown Club. Questions flew left and right, but one was on the mind of most in attendance.

Could the Aggies beat Alabama in 2021?

Fisher vowed that A&M would eventually take down Nick Saban and college football's top program.

Saban smirked when asked what he thought of the comments later that week and quipped, "In what, golf?"

Respect in the SEC is earned by beating the best. Alabama is the gold standard in the conference and college football. Texas A&M is looking for its first win over Crimson Tide since the Johnny Manziel-led upset in 2012.

The Aggies (3-2, 0-2) are mired in a two-game losing streak. Not exactly the kind of momentum you want before facing Bama.

“Obviously, we’re very disappointed and down,” Fisher said, “But (also) understand there’s a lot of football left and a lot of work we can do and a lot of room where we can get better.”

Saturday was supposed to be "game" of the SEC season. The Aggies were coming off their best season under Fisher since his arrival in 2018. Alabama (5-0, 2-0) was fresh off its 18th national title win, and sixth with Saban at the helm.

Both teams have been known for their defensive play over the past several seasons. Last year, Alabama reached new heights offensively under the direction of Steve Sarkisian.

The Aggies have stalled coming out the gate with no signs of improving in sight.

“I would say we’re as close as somebody making a wrong step or a wrong read,” tight end Jalen Wydermyer said. “If we can get the little things right, that’s how we can be successful.”

A&M's offense has been a mess since Week 2. The Aggies are currently averaging 14 point per game against Power Five programs, including last week's 26-22 loss to Mississippi State.

Against both Colorado and Arkansas, A&M put up 10 points. They currently rank 81st nationally in total offense (376.2 yards per game) and 101st in scoring (23.4). Meanwhile, Alabama is top five in scoring (45.6) and 26th in total offense (462.2).

It's the consistency for the Crimson Tide that has kept them a national powerhouse over the past decade. In recent years, the offensive coordinator position has been the "rehabilitation" role for failed head coaches looking for a second chance.

First came Lane Kiffin, the now head coach at Ole Miss. Brian Daboll should lead a NFL franchise by this time next season. Next was Mike Locksley, who now enters his third season at Maryland.

Sarkisian shined before earning the job at Texas this offseason. This year it's former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien getting the shot to revitalize his career.

“The system is in place and those guys come in and run that system,” Fisher said. “That’s the way (Saban) wants to play and that’s the way they’re going to play.

"If you’re constantly changing systems, it’s hard to create continuity that way.”

Fisher knows first hand what it's like working for Saban. As his offensive coordinator at LSU, the two were able to lead the Tigers to a national title in 2003.

Soon after, Fisher went to work under Bobby Bowden as Florida State's offensive coordinator before becoming the Seminoles head coach in 2010.

Fisher continues to oversee the offense at A&M, despite having offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey. The Aggies' inability to score and move the ball has been the biggest problem this season.

“We all have suggestions and we have our calls going into the game. ... At the end of the day I call the plays," Fisher said.

Quarterback Zach Calzada has struggled offensively to find any consistency. Erratic passes and hurried throws have cost A&M several drives that have ended in punts instead of points. Poor execution from the offensive line hasn't helped.

Finding some offensive consistency is where A&M must continue to grow if Fisher is going to make good on his promise of finally besting Saban.

