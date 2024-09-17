'Everything's A Challenge!' Albert Regis Preaches Need to Improve Aggies Run Defense
Texas A&M's 33-20 victory over the Florida Gators gave the 12th Man a new sense of hope for the Maroon and White, who now find themselves back in the AP Top 25 poll and also undefeated to start conference play.
The triumph also brought along a vast improvement of the Aggie run defense, which many have attributed the win to, besides Marcel Reed's stellar performance in his first career start.
The defense held the Florida Gator rushing attack to only 52 yards, a much better effort than the 198 and 166 they allowed against Notre Dame and McNeese State, respectively.
According to Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis, the improvement came from the team taking the past two games to heart and challenging themselves as a team.
"Everything is just a challenge. Every week the coaches, but more importantly ourselves, we challenge each other to stop the run," Regis said. "Whether it's from Notre Dame to McNeese to Florida, the running game is the running game. What you put out there on film is what teams are going to try to take advantage of. So, we challenge ourselves every week to stop the run, stop the run, stop the run."
Regis further went on to explain the anger the team felt when they did give up nearly 200 rushing yards, and how they took it personally and used it to discipline themselves going forward.
"We refuse to get the ball ran on us and when it does happen, there's a sense of frustration because that's an attack on our manhood as a defensive line and what we stand for."
Hopefully, the Aggies' manhood can propel them into a 3-1 record after they face the Bowling Green Falcons this Saturday in primetime at Kyle Field.