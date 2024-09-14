Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators: Live Game Updates
Mike Elko is in for quite a challenge in his first SEC game as head coach.
The Texas A&M Aggies take their first road trip of the 2024 season as they head to Gainsville, FL to take on Bill Napier and the Florida Gators to start conference play.
Both teams have one win and one loss on the season, and both secured their first wins of the year in dominant fashion last week, with the Gators knocking off the Samford Bulldogs 45-7 at home last week, and the Aggies defeating the McNeese State Cowboys 52-10 at Kyle Field.
Conner Weigman seemed to improve against McNeese after a forgetful opener against Notre Dame, throwing a pair of touchdowns and completing 11 of 14 attempted passes. Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels have been great in Rueben Owens' absence, also each running for a pair of touchdowns last week and attributing to the Aggies' 333 rushing yards they racked up against the Cowboys.
One downside for A&M? The run defense. Averaging 182 yards on the ground would have been unheard of last year from this defense. For now, we'll chalk it up to first-game nerves and hope that Mike Elko and Jay Bateman have made quick changes to the team ahead of the SEC opener.
For Florida, they might have dual options at quarterback available against A&M. Graham Mertz was named the starter earlier this week, but freshman D.J. Lagway has made his presence felt in a blue and orange uniform in his short stint.
Can the Aggies leave "The Swamp" with a 1-0 conference record? Or will the Gators chomp their way to victory? Check back in at 2:50 for live updates as the game goes on.