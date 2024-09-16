Marcel Reed Gives Texas A&M Safety Net, Dilemma
An 1,000-plus day streak of losing conference games on the road felt like an eternity for the Texas A&M Aggies. They weren't playing games every day, not by a long shot, but with ample opportunities to make a statement, not making one stung.
Last season, the Maroon & White lost every road contest they participated in. The season before that, the same result. Three years ago, only a game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. ended positively.
And then came The Swamp. The last time the Aggies played there, Kellen Mond led them to a small-margin victory in a night game featuring some visually jarring Florida Gators uniforms.
This season, the look was much better, and in a twist Texas A&M might have to get used to, the outcome was, too.
“It’s now been zero days since we won an SEC road game," Aggies coach Mike Elko said following his team's 33-20 victory. "That’s a positive.”
Indeed it was. After a disappointing Week 1 loss — breaking the perfect-world scenario of what likely would have been a top-10 matchup against the Missouri Tigers at home — the Aggies began working toward achieving the next best thing.
That meant beating Florida on the road, Arkansas at AT&T Stadium and handling business against both McNeese State and Bowling Green at home. Two of those four have already been completed, and next week, a third one will be, barring a disatrous outing.
The one thing that stuck out from Florida, however, was that the Aggies weren't healthy.
Without Tyreek Chappell and Trey Jones III, the defense faced a taller task of slowing down the Gators' two-man quarterback unit, but it wasn't just that side of the ball that was facing adversity, either.
Aggies backup quarterback Marcel Reed got the starting nod after named-starter Conner Weigman was ruled emergency-use only. He found out immediately following warm-ups.
"I wouldn't say I expected it," the freshman said. "But things happen. I gotta be ready, and I got the green light."
Naturally, Reed had done his share of reps. Taking the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was far from the first time he was put under bright lights, and it showed.
That now stands as the Aggies' biggest dilemma: Reed looked great.
"My dad talks to me all the time about football," the quarterback explained. "He's on me everyday. He texted me today to 'Be you. If you don't have anything, just run.'"
That's exactly what he did. In addition to a pair of passing touchdowns, Reed nearly out-rushed E.J. Smith and Amari Daniels combined, falling second in total rushing yards to Le'Veon Moss. He brought his own flair to a road game that Texas A&M needed to win, and led his team to victory.
Where does that leave him?
Relieved, for one.
"Coach just said it was like 1,000-something days," Reed said of the Aggies' road losing streak. "It feels great to get a road win, especially at The Swamp."
As the Aggies move forward, they'll likely remain committed to Weigman. He was the player who's been gearing up for a breakout year since his arrival in College Station, and the one who started both Week 1 and Week 2 — though Reed got an entire half of reps against the Cowboys.
He's also the one who's supposed to lead Texas A&M's College Football Playoff effort. But through three games, he's shown more flashes of talent than actual consistency. Him missing Week 3 two weeks after a rusty performance was proof of that.
“Marcel won the backup job," Elko said when asked how Reed stayed ready for the first start of his season. "We prepare QBs. It’s not like we have been preparing only one. Marcel has been getting a ton of reps.”
Backup. As far as Aggies are concerned, that's what Reed is. And when Weigman returns, he'll likely reassume that position until he's called upon again. Yet, that's what makes his situation so unique.
When his name was called, he delivered. He wasn't afraid of The Swamp, as Bryce Anderson put it.
Maybe the Aggies shouldn't be afraid of considering all of their options, either.
"Conner is going to be listed as day-to-day and week-to-week," Elko said. "We'll continue to manage the quarterback room in the same manner that we have and play the guy we feel gives us the best chance to win."