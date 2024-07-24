Five-Star Texas A&M Aggies Target Jonah Williams Announces Commitment Date
The Texas A&M Aggies still have a laundry list of priority targets left on the board in the 2025 recruiting class.
However, none may be a bigger priority than five-star Ball (Galveston, TX) safety Jonah Williams.
Fortunately, the Aggies won't have to wait long to find out his decision.
Per reports from On3 on Wednesday, Williams has set his commitment date for August 24, where he will choose between Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, and USC.
Currently, Williams ranks as the No. 10 player in America, No. 1 safety in the country, and No. 3 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season as a junior, Williams was a star on both sides of the ball, hauling in 20 catches for 474 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushing for 144 yards and 2 TDs on offense. On defense, he made 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He also made three pick-sixes and returned two punts and two kicks for scores as well.
Williams is also a major baseball prospect and had the Aggies near the top of his list for both sports, which has played a major role in his football recruitment.
That said, it is unclear how he feels about the departure of Jim Schlossnagle and the hiring of Michael Earley in regards to his recruitment.
The Aggies currently have a commitment from four-star safety Deyjhon Pettaway, and are in the running for five-star Trey McNutt as well. McNutt will announce his decision on August 3rd, which could help set the course for Williams.