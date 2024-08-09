For Kansas State Transfer Will Lee, Aggies Football Is a Family Affair
When Will Lee III transferred in from Kansas State, he knew he would be close to home. That could put additional pressure on a student-athlete knowing that friends and family will always be in the stands.
Lee is embracing the challenge to perform well in front of those that matter most. When he decided to transfer, College Station was his destination.
"Really, family played a big role in my commitment coming here," Lee said on Thursday. "My dad and grandparents moved to Houston, so Texas A&M being an hour down the road and me and Coach [Mike] Elko having a close relationship, so it really made it really easy for me to come here."
Playing at Kansas State, he was almost invisible to those close to him. The ability to see him play live was just not in the cards.
"At K-State, I had, during the home games there, no family members were there," Lee said. They were only at the Texas games in the area. Really, it plays a big role. I could have everybody come down and watch and support."
Lee was equally ecstatic when he found out Coach Elko and the Aggies were interested in him when he entered his name in the transfer portal.
"I was really excited. I know it's a great program here. I know what Coach Elko is capable of, and I know he's going to change everything around here," Lee said. "He has a right path of moving everything in a forward direction."
Lee said when he arrived on campus, he was welcomed whole-heartedly.
"The cornerback room here is great. Everybody welcomed each other in with open arms," Lee said. "We all got the end goal here to just be great, start and play. Everybody's just here being a family and keeping it family-oriented, and we just want everybody to be great."
He did not come from Manhattan, Kansas by himself. Collin Klein, the Aggies' new offensive coordinator came over when Coach Elko was hired.
Lee sang Klein's praises. He spoke very highly of Klein despite the fact he plays on the other side of the ball.
"Collin's Klein great man. Me being at Kansas State with him, I've seen him do a lot with a little that he had," Lee said. "Him coming here, they got all the pieces that we need, so I know he's going to do great and just put everything together perfectly.
"When I got here, we didn't really talk that much. We bump into each other here and there. But besides that, it wasn't really too much talking between it. I just know when he came here, I had a person on my shoulder that I can lean to and trust in to make a decision to come here. I really trusted him with that."