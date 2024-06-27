All Aggies

Former Aggies Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle Ripped by Ex Texas A&M Player

Former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle is under fire in Aggieland.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle before game 2 of the College Baseball World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle before game 2 of the College Baseball World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies have seen their rivalry on the baseball diamond come to a boiling point. 

Amid his official arrival to the Forty Acres on Wednesday, new Longhorns head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has been met with a seemingly endless amount of criticism for how he handled his departure from Texas A&M. He’s been ridiculed by analysts and fans alike, and now, some of Schlossnagle’s former players are either directly or indirectly calling him out as well. 

Per Travis Brown of The Eagle, Texas A&M utility fielder Travis Chestnut didn’t hold back when talking about his experience with Schlossnagle, calling him out for a disrespectful approach. 

"Not once in my career was he a respectable man to me,” Chestnut told Brown. "I stuck with him because I wanted to be an Aggie and in the SEC. But quite frankly, I didn’t stick to him. I stuck to Mike Earley and Nolan Cain.” 

Earley and Cain — along with former A&M pitching coach Max Weiner — have since joined Schlossnagle’s new staff in Austin. 

During a live ESPN interview in Game 3 of the College World Series final against Tennessee, Schlossnagle publicly called out Chestnut for striking out so much, which led to the decision to have him bunt in the top of the third inning. Chestnut’s bunt allowed him to reach second base on an error before stealing third and eventually scoring a run to tie the game 1-1. 

Schlossnagle’s comments seemed innocent at the time, but according to Chestnut’s remarks, this was a theme. 

This past season, Chestnut started 38 of 49 games while tallying 28 hits, 13 RBI, three home runs, a .262 batting average and 18 stolen bases.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News