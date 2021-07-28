Johnny Manziel On Texas Entering SEC: "Time To Just Sack Up And Go Play The Game"

Johnny Football never got to experience the Lone Star Showdown, but he's excited to see it return

After officially withdrawing from the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma seem to be destined for a move to the SEC after submitted letters requesting admission to the conference on Tuesday.

With that move seemingly all but inevitable at this point, the rest of the SEC, and particularly Texas A&M are watching intently as the situation develops.

With that said, not everyone in Aggie Land is particularly happy about the Longhorns move to the conference.

One Aggie that is excited about the rivalry being renewed, is Texas A&M Legend Johnny Manziel, who, despite growing up in the state of Texas, never got to experience the rivalry on the field himself.

Manziel spoke about the recent news while participating in the Texas State Open on Tuesday.

“The rivalry (with Texas) has been gone for a while and now it looks like it’s going to come back, so it’s time to just sack up and go play the game," Manziel said via Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "We’re in a good position, we have a good coach, we have a good team.

So how does Manziel feel about the Longhorns and Sooners chances in the SEC on a macro scale?

Well, in typical Manziel fashion he was as outspoken as ever, throwing shade at the much-maligned the Big 12's perceived lack of competition.

"If they want to come to the SEC and see what it’s all about, then we welcome them with open arms," Manziel said. "But it is no cakewalk and it’s not the Big 12, so it should be interesting to see how things play out.”

With the additions of Texas and Oklahoma seemingly just days away, Manziel seemed excited about the direction of the conference could be taking.

However, he also was quick to point out A&M's advantage in that regard as well, noting their 'head start' in the SEC, and citing as a clear adavantage.

“I think Texas A&M is in a great position no matter if Oklahoma or Texas decide to come (to the SEC), and it looks like they’re going to,” Manziel said. “I think it’s great competition for the league, I think it’ll make our conference better. And, lucky for A&M, we have a nine, almost 10-year head start on both of those teams being in the SEC.



