Four-Star Edge Marco Jones Reveals Why Texas A&M Aggies Are In His Top 3
The Texas A&M Aggies are making waves on the recruiting trail, ranking 10th in the nation and No. 5 in the SEC in the national recruiting team rankings.
In recent weeks, they have been especially hot, landing eight of their 12 commitments since the start of April, including two four-star corners in the month of May alone.
Now, it appears they are in a good position to land yet another top recruit, with four-star San Ramon Valley (Danville, GA) edge rusher Marco Jones placing the Aggies in his top three alongside the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines.
And in a recent interview with Wolverines Wire, Jones revealed why the Aggies are in the mix for his signature.
“(The coaching staff) are like scientists," Jones said in the interview. "They really know their stuff. They’ve been recruiting me really hard and I feel like I have a really good relationship with them as well. And I feel like it’s easy to talk to them – football and baseball, everything like that. They also have a really good baseball program as well.”
As it stands, Jones ranks as the No. 142 player in the nation, No. 20 edge rusher in the class, and No. 12 player in Georgia. 247Sports is the highest on Jones, ranking him as the No. 122 player int he Nation and No. 14 edge rusher in the class.
Last season for San Ramon Valley, Jones was a stat machine, logging 166 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two touchdowns off of those picks.
Jones is set to take an official visit to Aggieland on June 6, per 247Sports.