Four-Star Texas A&M Aggies LB Target Noah Mikhail Sets Decision Date

The Aggies are putting together a solid 2025 class, that could get even better in June.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M LB target Noah Mikhail with Mike Elko
Texas A&M LB target Noah Mikhail with Mike Elko / Noah Mikhail X account https://twitter.com/noahmikhail3/status/1771685577684873719/photo/1
So far this spring, the Aggies have cleaned up on the recruiting trail, earning commitments from covered 2025 prospects such as quarterback Husan Longstreet, offensive tackle Jonte Newman, and running back Deondrae Riden.

And while they have added a talented group of defensive players as well - including cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway - one area they are particularly in need of adding bodies is at the linebacker position.

Fortunately for Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko, one of the best prospects in the nation at the position - Bonita (La Verne, CA) four-star Noah Mikhail - has the Aggies high on his list.

Noah Mikhail with Mike Elko
Noah Mikhail with Mike Elko /

And as he revealed to On3, Mikhail will make choice between the Aggies, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks on June 30.

So why is the California product interested in making the trek to Aggieland?

According to Mikhail, the staff the Aggies have in place, as well as the opportunity to play in the SEC makes all the difference.

“Coach Elko, he’s a defensive-minded head coach, which is huge," Mikhail told On3 of the Aggies. "Coach (Jay) Bateman, he’s real smart, real great dude. You’re playing in the SEC. I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that. They’re changing that culture around, for real.”

Mikahail is set to take an official visit to College Station on June 21, giving the Aggies a chance to make the final impression on him before his decision. He will also visit the Trojans on June 7, and the Ducks on June 14.

