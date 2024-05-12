All Aggies

Four-Star Texas A&M TE Target Has Special Connection With Aggies

The Aggies are at the top of the list for one of the best tight end prospects in the country.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18)
Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The new Texas A&M Aggies coaching staff continues to make an impression on the 2025 recruiting class.

On Saturday, they landed a commitment from one of the top defensive backs in Texas, with four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers making his pledge.

And Just last week, the Aggies were able to secure an official visit from one of the top receivers in the nation in Kaliq Lockett. They have also had players such as five-star safety Jonah Williams and five-star tackle Michael Fasusi, projected to land in College Station as part of the Aggies 2025 haul.

And in just about every one of those scenarios, the recruits have done nothing but praise the new staff and the culture that has been put in place in College Station.

Now, one of the nation's best tight end prospects is also singing the Aggies praises, with four-star Goodland (KS) product Linkon Cure revealing to On3 that the Aggies are near the top of his list - thanks in large part to the work of head coach Mike Elko and company during his recent visit to Aggieland.

“I love the relationships I have with the staff!” Cure told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “I love the culture and absolutely love where the program is headed. The coaches want to coach for each other and players want to play for each other. I loved my time there. You can feel the energy.”

Cure currently ranks as the No. 2 tight end in the nation, the No. 34 overall player in the nation, and No. 2 player in Kansas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Last season with Goodman, he hauled in 42 catches for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns.

