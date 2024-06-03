5-Star Sachse WR Kaliq Lockett Voices Appreciation For Texas A&M Ahead Of Official School Visit
Wherever Kaliq Lockett decides to take his receiving talents, he will always have a place in his heart for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Sachse High School's 5-star wide receiver said in an interview with On3 Recruit's Josh Newberg that Texas A&M University held some family history for him when the topic of schools came about.
"When it comes to A&M, it has a little value to me. You know, I grew up around the program a little bit. My grandma, if people don't know, was a learning specialist at A&M," Lockett said. "She taught Von Miller, she had Mike Evans at one point, so I kind of grew up around the program. Back when Kevin Sumlin was there."
According to 247 Sports, Lockett is currently ranked as the 11th-ranked player in the class, the 2nd-ranked wide receiver, and fourth-ranked overall player in the state of Texas. Lockett is coming off of a red-hot junior year in 2023, catching 59 passes for 1,299 yards, with 13 of those catches resulting in touchdowns.
Lockett stands at 6'2, 175 lbs., with an impressive wingspan of 6'7. Lockett has received praise from scouts for his strong hands and has been dubbed a "red zone nightmare." Lockett has also been noted for having the speed and fluent route-running skillset to embarrass boundary cornerbacks on post routes and go routes.
Kaliq Lockett is currently scheduled to make an official campus visit to College Station on June 7, in what has been quite a busy summer of recruitment for the Aggies and new head coach Mike Elko.