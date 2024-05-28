Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Reveals Feelings on Longhorns Joining SEC
We are less that 100 days from the start of the 2024 college football season, and hype is already off the charts for the new-look SEC.
Not only are the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners joining the conference, but divisional play is also going away, allowing for some especially exciting matchups to take place.
More importantly, however, is that age-old rivalry between the Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies is being renewed, with the two set to face off for the first time in over a decade later this year.
On Tuesday, at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko revealed his feelings on the renewal of the rivalry, and how much it means to both schools.
"We should play them," Elko said. "When you have two programs like that in the same state two hours away they should play every year and it should mean an awful lot. It does and it will. I think it'll be really cool this year getting that rivalry back going, and awesome that we have it at Kyle Field."
Likewise, the Longhorns, who lead the all-time series 76-37-5, are looking forward to bringing the game back as well.
At the same event, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian not only expressed his team's excitement to face the Aggies once again, but also his admiration for Elko, and his talents as a coach.
"I'm excited," Sarkisian said. "You talk about the game with A&M, you're talking about houses divided, you're talking about decades of tremendous games on Thanksgiving weekend. To get that game back, we're looking forward to it. I'm sure A&M is too. I've got a ton of respect for coach Elko... He's got a really good scheme and really good players and I think he's going to do a very good job there."
The Aggies and Longhorns will take the finally take the field against each other on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field.