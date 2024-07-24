All Aggies

'Had to Get Another Look!' 5-Star Safety Trey McNutt Schedules Texas A&M Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies are getting a welcome surprise from five-star safety Trey McNutt

Matt Galatzan

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies were awaiting the decision of five-star safety Trey McNutt this past weekend, hoping to land yet another top-tier commitment to the 2025 class.

However, due to the disruption in travel plans for people close to McNutt who were set to attend the announcement, McNutt has delayed his decision, and will now announce on August 3.

Before the delay, McNutt was expected to pick Oregon. Now, however, thanks to the travel mishap, McNutt has scheduled a trip to Aggieland this week, giving Mike Elko and his staff one more shot at swaying him to Texas A&M.

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys fullback Braden Cassity (90) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

“I just have to get another look at A&M,” McNutt told On3's Steve Wiltfong.

And as McNutt told Wiltfong in that same interview, Elko and his staff are a major reason for his interest in Texas A&M, as well as his upcoming visit.

“Their staff with A&M is elite on the safety side and they produced a lot of safeties,” McNutt said. “Coach Ish and Coach Elko and Coach (Jay) Bateman and the staff are great. Coach Elko’s defensive mind is elite. I just like Coach Ish and his personality and everything."

According to 247 Sports, Trey McNutt is the 23rd-ranked player in the nation, the highest-ranked safety, and the second-best player in the state of Ohio.

In his most recent year at Shaker Heights, McNutt was a two-way player, getting reps both at safety and wide receiver. On defense, he totaled 61 tackles, including three going for loss, 12 passes broken up, and forcing a pair of fumbles. On the offensive side, he racked up 611 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdown passes.

He is also a track star for the school, clocking in several sub-11 second 100-meter dash times. Should he decide to don the Maroon and White for collegiate play, the Aggie defense will get a huge boost in the speed department.

