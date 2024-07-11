Texas A&M Target, Five-Star Safety Trey McNutt Announces Commitment Date
In nine days' time, Mike Elko could be licking his defensive chops yet again.
Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star safety Trey McNutt announced that he will commit to one of five schools on July 19. He has narrowed his choice down to the Texas A&M Aggies, Florida, Ohio State, USC, and Oregon.
According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead in the McNutt sweepstakes, with a 78.1% chance of receiving his commitment.
Near the end of May, McNutt broke down each of his choices at the On3 Elite Series. Here is what he had to say about Texas A&M:
"With Mike Elko, it's cool having a defensive head coach. Having him as also a safeties coach because he just has a great mind as a defensive coach. Also, with Coach Ishmael Aristide growing as a coach, all of them have been recruiting me hard." McNutt officially visited College Station on June 13.
According to 247 Sports, Trey McNutt is the 23rd-ranked player in the nation, the highest-ranked safety, and the second-best player in the state of Ohio.
In his most recent year at Shaker Heights, McNutt was a two-way player, getting reps both at safety and wide receiver. On defense, he totaled 61 tackles, including three going for loss, 12 passes broken up, and forcing a pair of fumbles. On the offensive side, he racked up 611 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdown passes.
He is also a track star for the school, clocking in several sub-11 second 100-meter dash times. Should he decide to don the Maroon and White for collegiate play, the Aggie defense will get a huge boost in the speed department.