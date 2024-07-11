All Aggies

Texas A&M Target, Five-Star Safety Trey McNutt Announces Commitment Date

McNutt will choose between Texas A&M and four other universities on July 19.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10), defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) react during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In nine days' time, Mike Elko could be licking his defensive chops yet again.

Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star safety Trey McNutt announced that he will commit to one of five schools on July 19. He has narrowed his choice down to the Texas A&M Aggies, Florida, Ohio State, USC, and Oregon.

According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead in the McNutt sweepstakes, with a 78.1% chance of receiving his commitment.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson (16) run the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Near the end of May, McNutt broke down each of his choices at the On3 Elite Series. Here is what he had to say about Texas A&M:

"With Mike Elko, it's cool having a defensive head coach. Having him as also a safeties coach because he just has a great mind as a defensive coach. Also, with Coach Ishmael Aristide growing as a coach, all of them have been recruiting me hard." McNutt officially visited College Station on June 13.

According to 247 Sports, Trey McNutt is the 23rd-ranked player in the nation, the highest-ranked safety, and the second-best player in the state of Ohio.

In his most recent year at Shaker Heights, McNutt was a two-way player, getting reps both at safety and wide receiver. On defense, he totaled 61 tackles, including three going for loss, 12 passes broken up, and forcing a pair of fumbles. On the offensive side, he racked up 611 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdown passes.

He is also a track star for the school, clocking in several sub-11 second 100-meter dash times. Should he decide to don the Maroon and White for collegiate play, the Aggie defense will get a huge boost in the speed department.

