Halftime: Aggies Handling Business vs. McNeese In Early Blowout

The Texas A&M Aggies set out to find themselves in a game they were expected to win, and halfway through their contest against the McNeese State Cowboys, that's proven to be the case.

Matt Guzman

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) scores a touchdown against the McNeese State Cowboys during the first quarter at Kyle Field.
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) scores a touchdown against the McNeese State Cowboys during the first quarter at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
With a chip on their shoulder, the Texas A&M Aggies played host to the McNeese State Cowboys for an early kick in College Station, and the halftime result is just as they drew it up.

Up 38-0 at halftime, the Aggies showed exactly what they hoped to, with a balanced attack on offense leading to five first-half touchdowns and only XX total yards allowed.

Entering the game, Texas A&M wanted to find its groove. Conner Weigman had a poor outing against Notre Dame, and his receiving corps looked muddled at times as the passing game never really got going. On the rushing end, a balanced attack wasn't simultaneous with an effective one, and as a result, the Aggies' offense was stagnant.

Defensively, the Maroon & White held their own, and while that was expected to continue in Week 2, the offensive production was strongly in question. But after two quarters, that was put to rest.

Weigman found Noah Thomas for a 15-yard score to mark his first of the game, and later Moose Muhammad III — who was a non-factor in Week 1 — to run up the score while Le'Veon Moss scored twice and Amari Daniels once.

To end the first half, the Aggies notched their second takeaway of the game, intercepting Kamden Sixkiller to give their offense one more chance at the half. That's when it was learned that Weigman's game was over, as Marcel Reed came in to close out the half and tack on three more points.

Texas A&M leads in every major statistical category, including total yards, first downs, turnovers, time of possession and more. Safe to say, it's been a blowout at Kyle Field.

Here are the running stats from the contest thus far:

Total Yards: McNeese 73, Texas A&M 314
First Downs: McNeese 2, Texas A&M 20
Turnovers: McNeese 2, Texas A&M 0
TOP: McNeese 10:20, Texas A&M 19:40

Lead Passers: Kamden Sixkiller (3-7, 24 YDS, 2 INT), Conner Weigman (11-14,125 YDS, 2 TD)
Lead Rushers: TreVonte' Citizen (3 att, 30 yds), Le'Veon Moss (9 att, 84 yds, 2 TD)
Lead Receiers: Jonathan Harris (1 rec, 16 yds), Cyrus Allen (4 rec, 41 yds)

