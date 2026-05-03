Texas A&M Freshman WR Aaron Gregory Could Be Set For Notable Role

One player who has generated a lot of buzz this offseason is Texas A&M Aggies freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory. The 6’2”, four-star recruit emerged as a weapon during spring ball and is in a good position to make an immediate impact in his first season with Texas A&M.

The Aggies have not had a difference-making true freshman wide receiver since Evan Stewart in 2022. What is Gregory’s path to similar success in his debut campaign?

Aaron Gregory’s Path to Playing Time

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While Gregory did not quite have the same national acclaim as Stewart (the No. 1 WR in the Class of 2022) coming out of high school, the two do sport some similarities. Both Gregory and Stewart are slenderly built outside receivers with track-and-field backgrounds and route-running chops.

However, Gregory does not have quite the same dynamic, in-air playmaking ability as Stewart, which made the latter a Day 1 starter. Still, the freshman wideout accumulated impressive accolades in high school in Georgia and was a top-20 player at his position in his class.

He has had a hot start in his short time with the Aggies, starting alongside Mario Craver in the Maroon & White Game. He caught the attention of the media and the coaching staff, becoming a trendy pick to make an impact as a freshman.

“It sounds like people are buzzing about this receiving core. Part of the reason they are is because of a guy named Aaron Gregory,” said SEC Network analyst Greg McElroy on his podcast, Always College Football. “… [Offensive coordinator Holmon] Wiggins personally stopped and gave Gregory props for being able to create consistent separation on the practice field.”

Aaron Gregory Could Emerge As Starting Outside Receiver

Gregory is best suited for a role as an outside wide receiver. The X spot is solidified with Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton, who is well-suited physically for the position and is an experienced pass-catcher heading into his fifth season.

The most likely path for Gregory to earn significant snaps is by competing with incoming junior wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman for the Z role. He was a standout on offense last season, but if Gregory’s talent and production are undeniable, he could push for more reps. Horton said Gregory already has the right mindset and is prepared beyond his years.

“Aaron, he came in with the right mindset,” Horton said after the spring game. “He came in like, if you didn't really know who he was, you would think he's a vet already. I'm proud of him, and he's going to help us a lot this year for sure.”

One thing that may hold Gregory back, though, is his frame. Despite being listed at 6’2”, he weighs only 177 pounds. This slight frame is not foreign to the Aggies; Stewart was a six-footer who weighed 175 pounds, while Bethel-Roman weighs 185 pounds at the same height.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If any coach is well-prepared to develop an athlete like Gregory, it is Wiggins. Before joining Texas A&M’s coaching staff in January 2024 and being promoted to OC in December 2025, Wiggins was the wide receivers coach at Alabama when DeVonta Smith won the Heisman. He developed the 6’1”, 175-pound wideout into one of the nation’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

If Gregory is willing to commit and learn under Wiggins, he could contribute early in his career. All signs point toward the young wideout being big enough for the moment and the opportunity.

“I think they [Gregory and freshman wide receiver Madden Williams] come in with a little bit of maturity,” Wiggins said after the Maroon & White Game. “Of course, they have some unbelievable ability to go out there and play, but I think they're starting to let the game slow down a little bit.”

Both he and Williams turn Texas A&M’s wide receiver room into one of the deepest in the country, a sentiment Bethel-Roman echoed earlier in the offseason. Gregory could be in line to join a long list of standout freshman wide receivers for the Aggies, and he could carve out a role early in the season.

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