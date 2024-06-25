'Honored To Be At Texas A&M!' Schlossnagle, Schott Applaud Season After CWS Run
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle is not hanging his head after a close loss against the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series.
Schlossnagle took time at the postgame press conference to congratulate the Volunteers and acknowledge the showdown that had just taken place.
"Great series. I'm looking here, the same number of hits, the same number of errors. Probably the only difference in the ball game was timely hits. Some of theirs were homers, some of ours were not," Schlossnagle said. "We got the tying run to the plate in the ninth, which I knew we would regardless of the score, but it's a tough one to swallow, even when you make it this far."
Hayden Schott, a graduate transfer, was also present at the conference, and spoke on how the faith in the dugout never faltered, even in the later part of the game when they were down five runs.
"I mean, we just played in the last game of the 2024 season. The belief was there. It's always there. Our team just loves each other, man. The belief was at an all-time high. It never fades," Schott said.
Even in defeat, Schott was still appreciative for his lone season in Aggieland and the success the team accomplished.
"Walking through that dugout, I'm so damn grateful. Grateful for Coach Schloss, grateful for everyone for bringing me here, grateful for those guys in that dugout, and those guys in that clubhouse. They made it the best year of my life," Schott said. "As far as the whole year, we just lost the last game, so I'm not exactly thinking of the whole year, but I'm thinking of those guys. I'm sure I'll get back to baseball in a little bit, but I'm just thankful for those guys and the 12th Man."
The graduate transfer from Columbia had a season worth remembering at the plate, boasting a .335 batting average, with eight long balls and 63 runs driven in. He was also a big part of the Aggies' offensive prowess in the NCAA tournament, with his four-hit showing in game two of the Super Regional against the Oregon Ducks providing more than enough support for the Aggies to continue their Omaha hunt.