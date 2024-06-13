Why Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Could Have 'Massive College Football Playoff Implications'
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in arguably the biggest game of the opening weekend of the 2024 college football season on August 31 at Kyle Field.
The game is so big, in fact, that College Station is set to host ESPN's College GameDay, with the matchup set to be broadcast in primetime on ABC.
However, with the game being so early in the season, could it really affect that much in terms of the outlook of the season for either team?
To put it simply, yes.
And as ESPN analyst Greg McElroy explained during an episode of Always College Football, the game might have implications as far-reaching as the College Football Playoff, specifically for the Irish.
“Notre Dame at Texas A&M... an under-the-radar game that has massive playoff implications,” McElroy said. “If you look at Notre Dame’s schedule? Seriously, look at Notre Dame’s schedule. You are not going to be overwhelmingly impressed with their road schedule. Their home schedule is pretty good – you got Louisville, you got Florida State, you’ve got a couple of other games. But, if they lose that game on the road at A&M, that is going to be a significant challenge. I think that’s one of their tougher games, to be honest with you.”
However, the Irish aren't the only ones who will be massively affected by the outcome of this game, with the result potentially skyrocketing the Aggies standing in the minds of the CFP committee, and giving them a chance to start the season off with some serious momentum.
Assuming the Aggies start the season on the back end of the top 25 - where they have been largely projected - taking down a presumably top-10 Notre Dame squad would most certainly at least vault them into the top 15 at the very least.
If they can take that momentum and get past the next four games - which again, they are widely expected to do - Texas A&M could be 5-0 and ranked in the top 10 for their showdown with the Missouri Tigers on October 5 at Kyle Field, who will also likely be sitting with an undefeated record.
And if Mike Elko and his team can manage a win vs. Mizzou, they won't face another contender until LSU on October 26, which will set them up nicely for a chance at a CFP run.
Obviously, this all hinges on the fact that Texas A&M can take care of business against very good Notre Dame and Missouri teams. Which, in Year 1 under Mike Elko, could prove to be easier said than done.
Nevertheless, if they are able to pull it off, things could get very interesting in Aggieland.