How Texas A&M Volleyball Can Advance To The National Championship

Texas A&M is in the Final Four for the first time in program history after defeating Nebraska, who was the No. 1 seed in the entire tournament, and unbeaten. After a historic win, the Aggies have landed in Kansas City to face Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is 30-4 on the season, with all four of its losses coming against ranked programs. The Aggies are in the same boat as they are 27-4 with all four of their losses also coming against ranked programs.

This will be the first time these two programs have faced off since August of 2022, where the seniors were all freshman. Both programs have been exceptional this season, making this Final Four matchup a very anticipated one. Here are a few things the Aggies can do to help them advance to the National Championship.

How The Aggies Can Slow Down Pitt

Shut Down Olivia Babcock

A huge key to success for the Aggies is if they can shut down opposite hitter Olivia Babcock. Babcock, a junior hitter for Pitt, has been exceptional throughout her entire career and even more exceptional this season.

Babcock leads the Panthers with 624 kills this season, ranking fifth in the nation in kills per set with 5.11. If the Aggie's defense can pick up Babcock's attacks and gain some momentum from that, they will be in a good spot.

Continue The Monster Block

The Aggies have been extremely successful in the NCAA tournament with their blocking, led by Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Morgan Perkins. Cos-Okpalla currently lands at third in the nation with 1.70 blocks per set.

She also leads the entire country in total blocks on the season with 190, as she also is climbing A&M's all-time block record. In the Elite 8 against Nebraska, Cos-Okpalla ended the match with eight total blocks, while Perkins had nine.

Feed Lednicky and Stowers

The last key to A&M's victory is to feed both Logan Lednicky and Kyndal Stowers on both pins. Maddie Waak is one of the most dynamic setters in the country as she is able to set either pin from nearly anywhere on the court.

If Lednicky and Stowers can hit the way they did against Nebraska, having 24 and 25 kills respectively, they can break apart Pittsburgh's defense kill by kill.

The Aggies are set for first serve against the Panthers at 5:30 p.m. CT in Kansas City, with a trip to the National Championship on the line.