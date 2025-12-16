Texas A&M Volleyball Gets Extremely Warm Welcome Home After Advancing To Final Four

Texas A&M did what 33 other teams couldn't do this season: beat undefeated Nebraska in a five-set thriller. With the victory over Nebraska, the Aggies are advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history, under just the third season of hiring Jamie Morrison.

After a historic win, many Aggies headed to Reed Arena to celebrate with the team once they got back and landed from Lincoln. The turnout was impressive, yet being one of the final four teams in the country standing, it was a must-do for the 12th Man.

Travis Brown reported on X some events that took place at Reed Arena, which included celebrating with the team, handing out high fives and an impromtu Aggie War Hymn.

Impromptu Aggie War Hymn breaks out at Texas A&M volleyball welcome back gathering at Reed Arena. pic.twitter.com/W0yqc5LufX — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) December 15, 2025

The Aggies' Road To The Final Four

Dec 12, 2025; Lincoln, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) smiles as she celebrates after a point against the Louisville Cardinals during the first set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Aggies claimed a three-seed in the NCAA tournament which allowed them to host the first round in front of an excited 12th Man. The Aggies began their journey to the Final Four with a 3-0 win over Campbell, which featured a 25-20, 25-10 and 25-13 score.

The Aggies were led by Logan Lednicky, who had a team-high 18 kills from the opposite side, and once Campbell couldn't defend her, Maddie Waak continued to set Lednicky to break apart Campbell's defense.

After a sweep, the Aggies faced No. 6 TCU, a team that beat A&M earlier in the season in five sets. This time, the Aggies were playing the Horned Frogs in their arena, which pumped them up as they would not allow them to beat them on their home turf.

The Aggies beat the Horned Frogs in four sets with TCU taking the first, 25-23. After the first set, the Aggies realized it was win or go home, and they took the next three sets 25-22, 25-23, and 29-27. In this match, the Aggies were led by Lednicky once again who had 21 kills and hit a team-high .314.

Texas A&M then left Reed Arena and headed to Bob Devaney Sports Center, one of the most iconic places in NCAA volleyball. The Aggies faced No. 2 Louisville in the Sweet 16, a team that was full of talent and certainly showed it on the court.

The Aggies dropped the first two sets, meaning they had to win the next three in a row in order to advance to the Elite 8. With nine seniors on the roster, the Aggies did just that as they came climbing back and reverse-swept Louisville, heading into the Elite 8 to face the No. 1 team in the tournament, Nebraska.

Nebraska was 33-0 on the season before they faced A&M, a school that is extremely passionate for the talent of volleyball it has. The Aggies came out strong and took the first two sets away from the Cornhuskers, a team that has only lost one set on its home court all season long.

A historic 37-35 set 4 forced the game to go five-sets, yet it wasn't anything the Aggies weren't prepared for as they won Set 5 15-13. Leaving Nebraska fans stunned, the Aggies advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history as they defeated the last unbeaten team in the country.

The Aggies will play Pitt in the Final Four on Thursday, December 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Kansas City.