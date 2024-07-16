'I Have No Regrets': LSU Star Harold Perkins Reflects on Flip From Texas A&M
Harold Perkins Jr. made the decision to not become a Texas A&M Aggie two years ago, but its relevance has since returned as he enters his third season of collegiate play.
And why?
The coach who initially recruited him is now the head coach of the program he declined. Perkins was initially committed to play for Mike Elko — who was the Aggies' defensive coordinator at the time — but ultimately decided to flip to LSU, the place where he claims is "known" for developing linebackers.
"It was a difficult decision," Perkins admitted at SEC media day. It was a moment that I feel I have no regrets on. It was a difficult decision."
There isn't much doubt about how strong of a linebacker Perkins would have been for Texas A&M, which also has a laundry list of NFL-caliber defenders to its name, but the same can be said about the Tigers. Perhaps that's the reason for Perkins' lack of regret.
But that also speaks to the trust he has in LSU.
"I trust my coaches to put me in the right position to be successful, and the rest is on me," Perkins said. "I'm excited to see how this year is going to go."
Last season, Perkins tallied 74 total tackles and 5.5 sacks — numbers similar to what he produced in his freshman season — and played a strong role for the Tigers' backfield. Against A&M in Year 1, he didn't quite show what he might have wanted to, but the second time around was much different.
That time, Perkins hit the quarterback, got in on a sack and registered nine total tackles on the game in his squad's victory over the Maroon & White. He certainly proved his worth.
"It's fun. We have a little bit of a history. I know them. They know me," Perkins said of the Aggies before issuing a slight challenge. "It will be a fun game with we play them."
Despite making the switch, Perkins has no ill will toward Texas A&M — especially not directed toward its new head coach, who the linebacker does know very well. In fact, he took the time to commend what Elko has brewing in College Station ahead of his first season at the helm of the program.
"Coach Elko is a great dude," Perkins said. "(He's) a great defensive guy. He has a plan, and I know he will follow through with it."
As for Elko, there's a good chance he is looking forward to facing the Tigers once again in late October, but likely not simply for Perkins. He's not caught up in the what ifs or the what could have beens.
He just wants to coach his squad to victory.
"So excited for this opportunity," Elko said of being the next head coach of Texas A&M. "Excited to get out there and coach football again and do the things that we love to do. Watch these guys kind of took what they did this winter and watch it pay off on the field."
The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers will face off on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kickoff time is TBD.