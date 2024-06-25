All Aggies

Kyle Field Named Toughest Place to Play in EA Sports College Football 25

The Home of the Texas A&M Aggies was named the toughest place to play in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson (16) looks for the play call during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Field has always been one of the toughest places to play in the nation.

Now, it is getting its due.

On Tuesday, as part of its Rankings Weekly Showcase, EA Sports released its list of the top 25 toughest places to play in the College Football 25 video game.

And to the surprise of no one, expect perhaps those who are fans of a handful of some other rival schools, the home of the Aggies is second to none, with Kyle Field ranking as the No. 1 most difficult stadium in the game.

EA Sports explained their rankings, noting history and attendance among many factors that went into the decision.

"Not all Homefield Advantages are created equal," the College Football 25 team said in the release. "The Development Team worked to compile a list of the Top 25 Toughest Places to Play, factoring in historical stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more."

Coming in just behind Kyle Field in the rankings were Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium at No. 2, LSU's Tiger Stadium at No. 3, and Ohio State's Ohio Stadium at No. 4, with Georgia's Sanford Stadium rounding out the top 5.

You can view the full list of rankings below:

1. Kyle Field – Texas A&M
2. Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama
3. Tiger Stadium – LSU
4. Ohio Stadium – Ohio State
5. Sanford Stadium – Georgia
6. Beaver Stadium – Penn State
7. Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin
8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma
9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State
10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Florida
11. Autzen Stadium – Oregon
12. Memorial Stadium – Clemson
13. Neyland Stadium – Tennessee
14. Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn
15. Williams-Brice Stadium – South Carolina
16. Michigan Stadium – Michigan
17. Lane Stadium – Virginia Tech
18. Rice-Eccles Stadium – Utah
19. Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium – Texas
20. Kinnick Stadium – Iowa
21. Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame
22. Spartan Stadium – Michigan State
23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium – Arkansas
24. Albertsons Stadium – Boise State
25. Davis Wade Stadium – Mississippi State

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

