Le'Veon Moss' 2-Yard Rush Gives Aggies 1st Touchdown of the Season vs. Notre Dame
An entirely even game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish was set to have a to-the-wire finish as neither team could break the goal line on offense.
That was, of course, until Notre Dame finally did after a four-play drive ended in a 47-yard Jadarian Price touchdown rush to put the Aggies behind by one score. From that point on, the seemingly even matchup became much tougher for the home team.
The next drive, the Aggies once again got close to putting together a solid drive, but couldn't cash in after taking a false start penalty on fourth-and-short while trying to draw the Irish offside for the fourth time of the game.
That turned into a Notre Dame punt, and then the Aggies finally got their moment. A drive complete with a few swing calls and big gains ended in a two-yard rush by Le'Veon Moss to once again tie the game, this time at 13 points a piece.
The ensuing defensive drive ended in a third-and-18 for Notre Dame that it couldn't convert, leading to an easy punt situation and another chance for the Aggies to add points to the board in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Moss notched his first touchdown of the game and junior quarterback Conner Weigman remains without one. In the Aggies' perfect world, that won't be the case much longer.
Stick with Texas A&M Aggies On SI for continued live updates as the final few drives of the Aggies' season opener commence.