Texas A&M Found Hidden Gem at Wide Receiver on Early Signing Day

While NIL and the transfer portal have become a huge focal point of roster construction in college football, the importance of recruiting high school players to back end a roster for developmental purposes, is still just as critical for the success of a program.

For the Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko, they recognize the importance, and with a top-10 class for the 2026 cycle, they are in a great position for the future after Early Signing Day has passed.

Elko believes the Aggies got a steal this cycle though, taking wide receiver Jayden Warren out of Iowa Colony. As a late bloomer in the cycle, putting up impressive stats his junior and senior season, Elko is fired up to get him on campus and is excited about the impact he can make in College Station.

Talent Matters Over Stars

While a lot of fixation from fans in high school recruiting is on the amount of stars, and positional ranking a player has, that's not always the case for coaching staffs either. While recruiting rankings matter, Elko and his staff also have an eye for talent, recognizing Warren for his frame and big play ability.

"Elite, elite speed," Elko said of Warren. "Went 10.16 in the 100-meter last spring, which is extremely fast. He'll be an outside receiver for us, and I think when you watch his evolution as a wide receiver, probably been one of the most impressive things I've seen in high school tape. From where he was as a sophomore as a really fast track kid, to a really really good receiver as a junior to a really elite receiver as a senior."

Warren, who is still playing in the Texas High School Playoffs the weekend after Early Signing Day, has over 1,100 yards with 21 touchdowns, and is averaging an absurd 20-plus yards per catch. While proving his worth as an elite-level receiver, his speed also makes him a dangerous threat on special teams, where he has returned four touchdowns this season for his high school.

The Aggies recognized early the elite skill set Warren possessed, and despite having only 34 combined catches in his sophomore and junior years of high school, they knew that with his speed and physical traits, he could be a legitimate threat to defenses at the next level.

Now, after signing his letter of intent, Warren will finish out his senior season before enrolling early with the Aggies to potentially make an immediate impact with his upside in College Station.

