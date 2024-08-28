Marcus Freeman Confident His Fighting Irish Are Ready For Texas A&M On Saturday
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is like a kid waiting to open presents on Christmas morning.
He was grinning from ear to ear on Tuesday as he gave his weekly press conference before the first game at Texas A&M on Saturday.
He is anxious to kick the ball off at Kyle Field. He's ready to go and so are the Fighting Irish.
"It's here. It's finally here. Finally game week," Freeman said as he opened his press conference. "We work about 300 days a year for 12 opportunities."
Freeman said this week is so crucial to dictate how well the Irish will play in the game on Saturday.
"We are always optimistic. We've never gone into a game and said we aren't ready," Freeman said. "I'm confident that this team is ready and will be ready to face Texas A&M. There is one guarantee. The future is uncertain. Everybody has to be ready for any role. We are going to need everybody that makes the trip. We are going to need them all."
Freeman has a lot of respect for the Aggies program, and in particular Coach Mike Elko.
"Texas A&M is a very talented team, with a talented group on both sides of the ball," Freeman said. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Elko for what he has done there in a short time and for the job he did at Duke."
Freeman said the Irish are doing everything they can in practice to try and simulate what game night will be like in College Station.
"We know it's going to be a challenge, but we are looking forward to the challenge in going to College Station and facing Texas A&M, another top 20 program on the road," Freeman said. "We are able to execute assignments in crazy conditions, the crowd noise doesn't matter. If you can do it in practice. it builds confidence, but you have to do it against an opponent on Saturday."
Freeman said his team is healthier this season going into the season opener than they have been in the last 15 years.
"We practiced 15 percent more this fall camp and only had one concussion," Freeman said. "We are down 30 percent when it comes to concussions, pains and strains."