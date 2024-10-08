Mike Elko Shares Injury Update on Texas A&M Aggies Offensive Line
The Texas A&M Aggies seem to have officially moved past the "will he, won't he" injury saga of quarterback Conner Weigman after Saturday's dominant 41-10 win over then-No. 9 Missouri.
However, the Aggies still entered the game with some injury concerns along an offensive line that's dealt with absences ever since the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. Fortunatley for A&M, the bye week comes at a good time.
When speaking to the media Monday, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams and TJ Shanahan are both trending upward after dealing with injuries headed into the Mizzou game.
"Yeah, so Reed-Adams is fine. He came back in the game and it was not an issue," Elko said. "TJ, we hope to have him back this week or at the very latest next week. Whether or not he's functionally ready to play enough, we'll find out as we get closer to Mississippi State. ... Outside of that, I think we're in a really good spot. But, yeah, I think we have the long term things that aren't going to resolve themselves, but there's not really a lot of short term things that we're dealing with right now."
Texas A&M is already without Mark Nabou Jr., who suffered a season-ending injury against Notre Dame. Regardless, it's clear that the Aggies have some impressive depth on the o-line, as the unit has paved the way for Le'Veon Moss to post back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He finished with a career-best 138 rushing yards in the win over Missouri while finding the end zone three times.
Over his last 25 carries dating back to the Arkansas game, he's tallied 255 rushing yards, which equals out to 10.2 yards per carry.
If the Aggies can continue to open up holes and allow the run game to flourish, there's no reason why Texas A&M can't run the table the rest of the regular season.
The Aggies will come out of the bye week by paying a visit to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 19.