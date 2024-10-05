Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Starting Over Marcel Reed vs. Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies will have a new starting quarterback against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers Saturday at Kyle Field.
Per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Conner Weigman will get the start after missing the past three games due to a shoulder injury. In his place, Marcel Reed has led the Aggies to three straight wins as a starter.
"Conner Weigman will start today for Texas A&M. He’s been taking first-team reps in warm-ups," Thamel tweeted.
Weigman originally suffered the injury in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame but was able to gut it out vs. McNeese State in Week 2, leading the Aggies to an easy win. However, after suffering a setback in practice ahead of their matchup with Florida, he was forced to miss the last two games.
Reed has delivered while Weigman has dealt with injury. Across four appearances and three starts, Reed has gone 43 of 79 passing for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 42 carries for 230 yards and two scores, topping the 80-yard rushing mark twice.
