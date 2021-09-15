An Opportunity For Calzada? New Mexico Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

New Mexico visits Kyle Field for only the fourth time ever and comes with very little intimidation factor.

The Texas A&M Aggies will continue their 2021 non-conference schedule at Kyle Field against the New Mexico Lobos in week three.

The Lobos are looking to turn things around from a forgettable 2020.

Without being able to practice or play in the state last year due to COVID-19 (UNM relocated to Las Vegas for the season), Rocky Long's 3-3-5 defense was lost on the defense, which showed in the standings. UNM ranked 10th in the 12-team Mountain West.

There really were no bright spots on the defensive side of the ball last season, as the defense allowed 32.6 points per game, good for 89th nationally. The run defense struggled as well, allowing 164.1 yards per game, 64th in the country, while the pass defense fared even worse at 283.0 yards per game, 116th nationally.

Thus far after two games in 2021, against Houston Baptist and in-state rival New Mexico State, the Lobos' defense has allowed just 266 yards per game on average, 214.5 passing yards per game, and 103 rushing yards per game.

It's a stingy pass defense too, with four interceptions on the young season already while allowing only two passing touchdowns all season.

S Tavian Combs

After starting five and playing in all seven games as a Lobo in 2020, Combs looks to shore up a much-improved Lobo secondary. He was second on the team with 51 tackles in 2020.

After two outings in 2021, Combs leads the Lobos with 17 tackles, 9 solo, and one interception.

S Jerrick Reed II

Jerrick Reed II led the Mountain West with four interceptions in 2020. After missing practice time with Rocky Long's defense in 2020 due to COVID-19, Reed and the secondary look to improve in 2021.

And they've done just that. Reed is third on the team with eight tackles, six solo, and one interception.

S Patrick Peek

Entering 2021 the 5-11, 200-pound Peek has 74 career tackles while playing at New Mexico, and the Fort Worth, Texas native is currently second on the team with 10 tackles for the season.

NT Langston Murray

The 6-2, 335-pound native of Logansport, Louisiana is in his third season at New Mexico and has 22 career tackles and in 2021 registered his first career sack.

