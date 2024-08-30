No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies Release New Uniforms For Season Opener
The No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies will have the eyes of the entire nation on their home stadium Saturday night as they take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to start their 2024 hunt for a national championship.
The attention for the game is furthered with the fact that it's in prime time and ESPN's College GameDay will be in tow for their seventh visit to Aggieland ever.
You would think that a big occasion like this should mean some clean threads for the Aggie players.
And you would be correct.
On X, the Texas A&M Football account released the season-opening uniforms for the game tomorrow night, with the caption "Restoring Tradition" across the post.
Highlighting the uniforms is a return to white helmets for the Aggies. The jerseys will be maroon, as is the case for any Texas A&M home game. The Aggies finish their look with white pants and some icy white Adidas cleats.
The Aggies have already released their black jerseys for the "Blackout" game that will take place against LSU on October 26, which haven't been a norm in College Station since Kevin Sumlin was the head coach.
The 12th Man will hope that the Aggies' play on the field matches the sharpness of their uniforms as the Maroon and White prepare for their first game under Mike Elko's head coaching.
The Aggies start the season off with confidence, opening as a three-point favorite over the No. 7 Fighting Irish, who are coming off a 10-3 campaign in 2023 that ended in a 40-8 pummeling of Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.