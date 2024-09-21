No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons: Live Game Updates
After what seemed like a walk in the park against the Florida Gators in Gainsville, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies now prepare for a primetime matchup at Kyle Field against the Bowling Green Falcons.
This may seem like the 12th Man should expect a repeat of the weekend against Florida, but any A&M fan should know that no team should be taken lightly.
The Bowling Green Falcons gave the Penn State fans quite a scare in their last game two weeks ago, giving the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions a run for their money in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, their upset was cut down, and Penn State survived 34-27.
It may seem like an easy opponent, and ESPN is giving Texas A&M a 91 percent chance of victory, but the Aggies will still be required to bring their best game of football.
The Aggies are still riding on the high of the win against the Gators, which saw them clinch their first road win in nearly three years. The Aggie win was propelled by an outstanding performance by Marcel Reed, who was notified of his first career start just minutes before the opening kick, as Conner Weigman looks after an AC joint sprain in his throwing arm.
The impressive performance from Reed in a big game now gives Mike Elko and the rest of the coaching staff a difficult decision as to who starts under center for the Aggies. Elko himself has said that the quarterback role will be a "game-time decision for the remainder of the season."
Will Marcel Reed be able to duplicate his performance against Florida? Will Conner Weigman be well enough to lead the Aggie offense? Or will the Falcons get the upset they were looking for in Happy Valley two weeks ago?
The game will get underway at 6:30, and we will be right here with your live game updates as the action goes down in real time.