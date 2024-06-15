‘No Place Like Home!’ Texas A&M Lands Commitment from Four-Star TE Kiotti Armstrong

All Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies have added another elite recruit to their 2025 recruiting class.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies continue to load up for the future as the Mike Elko era gets underway. 

Per reports Friday from On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from 2025 four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong, who chose Texas A&M over Baylor, Auburn, Texas and others.

"There’s no place like home, Gig Em,” Armstrong said, per On3.

Armstrong, a product of Jasper, Texas near the Texas-Louisiana border, just completed his official visit with Texas A&M after making an unofficial visit to College Station this past February. He still has OVs set with LSU and Texas, but it remains to be seen if he’ll still be making those trips or shut down his recruitment altogether. He had received offers from other elite programs like Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, Oklahoma and more. 

Armstrong can play tight end and potentially defensive end. Per 247Sports’ scouting report, he’s a “true jumbo athlete who could become a matchup nightmare in the passing game,” which should get Texas A&M fans excited for what’s to come in 2025. 

Over the past two seasons, he’s posted 32 catches for 343 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Armstrong is now the 14th commit in A&M’s 2025 recruiting class. He’s the first tight end among the bunch, though it remains to be seen if Elko and co. will have him play offense or defense. Other notable commits in the class include five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star cornerbacks Adonyss Currie and Cobey Sellers. 

The Aggies will open up the season at home against Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

