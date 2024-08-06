Notre Dame Loses Key Player to Season-Ending Injury Ahead of Opener vs. Texas A&M
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have lost a major face on the offensive line ahead of the season-opening contest against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Per reports Monday from The Athletic's Pete Sampson, Notre Dame offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is out for the 2024 season after recently suffering an upper-body injury.
Sampson tweeted, "It goes without saying that season-ending injuries are never good. But if you put together a list of players Notre Dame could least afford to lose, Charles Jagusah would be high up that list."
Jagusah is considered one of Notre Dame's most important players due to the presence he would've provided on the o-line for Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard, who was limited by injuries last season.
A Rock Island, IL native, Jagusah didn't see much action as a freshman last season, but received the first start of his career in place of No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt in Notre Dame's 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl. In that game, the Fighting Irish rushed 48 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Steve Angeli had just four incompletions, three touchdowns and no picks.
With the start, Jagusah became the first true freshman to start on the offensive line since Alt did it in 2021. Though his production was limited, Jagusah was still a part of Notre Dame's 2023 semifinalist group for the Joe Moore Award which is given to the top o-line in the country each year.
Though Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and co. surely want to face their opponents at full health, the absence of Jagusah could give guys like Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner a chance to have a field day in College Station.
The Aggies and Fighting Irish will kick off from Kyle Field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31.