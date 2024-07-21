All Aggies

'I'm Ready!' Aggies DL Shemar Turner Shares Thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Texas Rivalry

The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns are finally set to square off on the gridiron this season. And the players are ready.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jacoby Mathews (2), defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) react to a tackle for a loss during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jacoby Mathews (2), defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) react to a tackle for a loss during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS - The Texas A&M Aggies are set to reignite their rivalry vs. the Texas Longhorns for the first time in over a decade this November, in what will be one of the most anticipated games of the entire 2024 college football season.

Fortunately, fans everywhere should be in for a treat, with neither side lacking in motivation thanks to both SEC standing and bragging rights being on the line.

And while most players that are set to play in the game are barely old enough to remember any of the previous matchups being played, Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner is ready to see what the Lone Star Showdown is all about.

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) reacts after a tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“You hear it definitely most from the fans. It is exciting," Turner said. "I’m ready to go in there and play a team like UT at the crib so it’s going to be pretty fun. We’re locked in and focused on just getting better everyday and working up until that point. It’s going to be exciting. I’m not gonna lie, Aggieland is going to change. It’s always electric there but I feel like that game is just going to be different.

“Being able to feel that environment before I get out of college is going to be great, it’s going to be fun.”

The Aggies and Horns won't kick off until Nov. 30, when the entire college football world will have their eyes on Kyle Field for the matchup.

That said, the Aggies need to take care of the opponents in front of them first, with a likely top-10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish team coming to College Station in Week 1.

