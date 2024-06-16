Opening Betting Lines For Four Aggie Games Announced
After a 7-6 season that culminated in a one-score loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl, Texas A&M is primed for a season worth remembering.
The fresh new coaching staff headed by Mike Elko and a returning Conner Weigman will have quite a few challenges ahead of them this year. From the opening kick against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the final game against their Lone Star Showdown rival Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M is ready to show that they belong in the CFP title hunt.
Yesterday, Circa Sports released the opening lines for four A&M games, all against SEC opponents: the Auburn Tigers, the LSU Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Longhorns.
Even home-field advantage at a rowdy Kyle Field is not enough to list the Aggies as a favorite over the Longhorns, who are favored by five points.
However, the Aggies are listed as 10-point favorites over the Razorbacks, and for good reason. Since the "Southwest Showdown" kicked off in 2012, A&M has only fallen once to Arkansas, back in 2021. Texas A&M blew the Pigs out of the water in last year's edition, and with the coaching staff and player squad they're equipped with this year, don't expect anything different.
The games against Auburn and LSU are both listed as toss-ups, with both teams equally favorited, even with the latter being without reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who was picked up by the Washington Commanders in this year's NFL Draft.
The betting lines for the other games will be released at later times, before the season begins in August.