Pair Of Texas A&M Aggies Named To Comeback Player Of The Year Watch List
In a preseason that has seen many Aggie players named to numerous watch lists for prestigious awards, the Comeback Player of the Year just listed two Aggies that could take the award home: quarterback Conner Weigman and tight end Donovan Green.
Texas A&M fans are eager to see how quarterback Conner Weigman will shine under Mike Elko as well as under new offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Elko has expressed the improvement that he has seen in the young quarterback since he started his coaching stint, as Weigman himself prepares to pick up where he left last year, putting up Heisman-worthy numbers before injuring his foot against the Auburn Tigers early in the season.
Weigman has shown the Aggies a sense of consistency at quarterback that the team has been searching for ever since his debut against Ole Miss in 2022 saw him set the Aggie freshman passing record in a game with 338 yards to go along with four touchdowns.
Of course, this is all more than can be said for tight end Donovan Green. A torn ACL in fall training camp prevented the sophomore from seeing the field in 2023. He was hoping to build on his 2022 campaign that saw him haul in 22 passes for 223 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns in 10 games played.
Texas A&M has had a history of tight ends being valuable red zone targets, such as Jalen Wydermeyer and Jace Sternberger, so Aggie fans should expect Green to get some goal line looks his way this season as both he and his quarterback look to lead the Aggies to the College Football Playoffs.