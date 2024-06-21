Preview: Texas A&M Aggies to Face Tennessee Volunteers in College World Series Final
The road to a national championship goes through the SEC.
As the collegiate season comes to a close, the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers are the two teams left standing in Omaha. Both schools have never won a national title, so however, the series goes, a first-time winner will be crowned.
The last time the Aggies faced the Volunteers, it ended their SEC Tournament run. Texas A&M had been struggling to find a groove, and while losing in two games ultimately didn’t impact its seeding heading into the NCAA Tournament, it certainly didn’t help things get back on track.
Luckily, the Aggies recovered on their own. Playing at home allowed them to find a comfort zone and work their way into the pool of eight in Omaha. After that, they continued their run to knock out Florida en route to the College World Series final. Now, they face the task of beating the Volunteers — a squad they only played once and lost to.
Below is everything you need to know about the series.
Tennessee By The Numbers:
Record: 58-12 (22-8)
Runs scored: 642
Runs allowed: 286
Team Average: .311
Team Average Against: .238
Team ERA: 3.87
Tennessee Wins This Series If...
It plays the brand of baseball it’s played all season long. The Volunteers have dominated opponents all season long, including the ones they faced in the NCAA Tournament en route to the College World Series final. They have strong pitching, better batting, and a worthy defense, which makes them one of the toughest teams to face not only in the SEC but in college baseball.
If Tennessee is allowed to get comfortable and play the way they have up to this point, the Aggies are likely going to be in for a long series — and one they probably won’t like the outcome of.
Texas A&M Wins This Series If…
Its pitching prevails. Ryan Prager has had his share of struggles all season, but if he can put together a performance the way he did in the games leading up to the College World Series Final, the Aggies have a chance. They’re certainly hampered between losing Braden Montgomery and Shane Sdao, and Jace LaViolette’s hamstring injury doesn’t make matters any better, but they’ve proven to be able to battle through adversity.
Prager, Justin Lamkin and Chris Cortez — among other bullpen arms for Texas A&M — having strong showings will be of utmost importance if the Aggies want to give themselves a chance. Putting forth strong pitching will be the quickest way for them to disrupt the groove of the Volunteers.