REPORT: Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle 'Deciding Between' Aggies And Texas Longhorns Job

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle is in the process of making a tough decision.

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches late game action against the Texas Longhorns at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies could soon need a new head baseball coach.

In the hours before their 6-5 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday night, rumors began to swirl Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle was being courted by the Texas Longhorns to become their new head coach, where he would replace the recently fired David Pierce.

Now, despite an extremely strong condemnation of those rumors, it appears that there is some smoke surrounding the situation after all.

According to reports from Brent Zwerneman and Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, Schlossnagle is in the midst of deciding between staying with the Aggies and leaving for the job in Austin with the Longhorns.

"Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has a decision to make, likely by Tuesday night, on whether he’s leaving A&M for rival Texas, several people familiar with the process said Tuesday afternoon," the report read. "Schlossnagle also is meeting with A&M brass late Tuesday as the Aggies try and convince him to stay in College Station, other sources said."

Obviously, losing your head coach to your long-time arch-rival immediately following an all-time best season stings in a big way.

That said, it is no surprise that the Longhorns moved in this direction.

Schlossnagle is one of the best in the sport, and the Longhorns have a recent history of going after the top names in the business in their coaching vacancies ahead of their entrance into the SEC.

Whether or not the Aggies can hold off the Longhorns for Schlossnagle remains to be seen.

Either way, a resolution to the situation is expected by Wednesday at the latest.

