Report: Texas A&M Guard TJ Shanahan Arrested on Multiple Charges

Texas A&M offensive lineman TJ Shanahan was reportedly arrested on Saturday on multiple charges

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
According to reports from Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M redshirt freshman offensive lineman TJ Shanahan was arrested on Saturday night on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and failure to identify.

The arrest came following the team's blowout win over McNeese State.

According to the report, Shanahan, who is 20 years old, was found with two alcoholic beverages by police in the Northgate Bar District.

He then attempted to identify himself as a 26-year-old by the name of Michael Shanahan, before eventually admitting his true identity to law enforcement.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Shanahan came to the Aggies as a consensus four-star recruit, and the No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country per Rivals.com.

He was offered by the Aggies in January 2021 and had taken visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the last year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior had also been pursued and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others. 

Shanahan has appeared in four games over the last two seasons with the Aggies, including this year's season opener vs. Notre Dame. With the season-ending injury to Mark Nabou, he was on track to become a valuable depth piece along the front.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko is set to address the media on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference.

