Texas A&M Aggies vs. McNeese State Cowboys: Live Game Updates
The Texas A&M Aggies have one goal in the game against McNeese: redemption.
Following a season-opening loss to Notre Dame in a game that the Aggies knew they could score a win in, the Aggies will look to get the ball back rolling in a game against the McNeese State Cowboys.
The Cowboys scored their first win since 2022 last week when they knocked off the Southern Jaguars 21-7. They were winless in the 2023 campaign.
Conner Weigman will be the main determination as to how the Aggies made changes in practice this week, as he looks to improve on his dismal performance against Notre Dame, where he only completed 12 of his 30 attempted passes and also threw a pair of interceptions.
Weigman admitted his tribulations after Saturday night's game, but was quick to put it behind him as the team focuses now on the Cowboys.
"It sucked on Saturday night, but the sun came up Sunday morning. Now we watch film and get going to get ready for McNeese," Weigman said.
Taurean York was also quick to take blame for the run defense that gave up nearly 200 yards to the Fighting Irish last week, calling the lax defense "no bueno."
ESPN, despite A&M's loss that knocked them out of the AP's Top 25 rankings, has given the Aggies a 98.6% chance of winning against the Cowboys.
How will Conner Weigman and the Aggies look after a week of repairs as they take on the Cowboys? Follow along for live game updates when the game gets underway at 11:45.