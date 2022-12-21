SI99 CB Jayvon Thomas Signs With Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies reeled in a massive signature on Wednesday when South Oak Cliff cornerback Jayvon Thomas signed his national letter of intent.

With the signature, Thomas joins a now-rebuilding Aggies program, that lost a good deal of talent at the corner position to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Freshmen Denver Harris and Marquis Groves-Killebrew were among those losses.

La Grange (TX) standout Bravion Rogers is also becoming part of this class on Wednesday, giving Fisher and new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin a pair of bookend corners.

Thomas originally selected the Aggies over the likes of LSU, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Florida, Baylor, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC and many other FBS offers.

At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Thomas is also a track and field star for South Oak Cliff, running an 11-16 100-meter dash and a 22.69 200-meter dash as just a sophomore.

This season, Thomas helped lead South Oak Cliff to their second state title in as many seasons, alongside fellow top recruits Malik Muhammad and Billy Walton.

