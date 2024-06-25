‘So Grateful’: Aggies Fell Short In Omaha, But What They Accomplished Can’t Be Overlooked
It didn’t happen often, but Charles Schwab Field in Omaha was empty.
Just a few days before final series was to begin between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers — two squads who were fighting for their first-ever College World Series championship — there was a sense of peace. The calm before the storm.
Eight days of grueling competition had already ensued, and six of the eight teams who made it to Omaha had been eliminated. The Aggies and Volunteers were the final two standing, and that on its own was an honor.
Ryan Prager, Texas A&M's Friday starter, knew that as he sat in the second deck of the stands with a rotary-dial telephone in his lap. He'd played a pivotal role in getting his Aggies to where they were by being a reliable first arm on the mound. He was in his third collegiate season, which meant that he'd been at Charles Schwab before during Jim Schlossnagle's first year coaching the team.
That year, the Aggies were eliminated before the final series. They lost to the Oklahoma Sooners twice in four games to have their season cut short and went home proud of their accomplishments behind their now-obvious coach of the future, but also a little hurt.
"There’s only one coach that gets to feel good at the end of this week," Schlossnagle iconically stated after that loss concluded his first year in Aggieland. "But (this team) will forever be remembered as the team that reignited Texas A&M baseball. It’s our job now, mine included, to hone what they’ve started and continue to build on it."
When they failed to make it back to Omaha in Year 2 of the Schlossnagle era, it seemed as if they were further than they originally thought to become a true baseball powerhouse. Maybe they just weren't there yet, or maybe they just didn't know what they didn't know.
Either way, something wasn't quite "there" yet.
That's why, when Year 3 came around, it was a chance for the Aggies to show the baseball world who they were and what they were capable of. Prager was going to be crucial to that effort, which wasn't something he could say he was used to after not playing much during that first run in Omaha.
He knew that, too.
"I think being back this time, I’ve been able to take it in a little more," Prager said of being back in the College World Series. "I think enjoy it. And I think just the whole experience of it is a little bit better."
So, the right-handed pitcher turned the dial on the white telephone in his lap as he looked out at the empty diamond and mound that he'd soon inhabit for Game 1 against the Volunteers. He dialed a set of 10 digits that he was incredibly familiar with, and not because they belonged to a family member, teammate, or former coach.
They were his.
”This is your older self,” Prager said on the phone to a Ryan much younger than him. "I just want to let you know to keep having fun. Never make it more than it is. Don’t ever let baseball turn into a job, just keep having fun and make sure you take it all in.”
"The 12th Man is on its way here for The Finals," he concluded. "Enjoy it. It’s going to be a heckuva ride."
Prager wasn't ever alone in his pursuit of a national title. No part of the Aggies' season was ever about individual success, and certainly not individual shortcomings. In fact, he wasn't even alone in speaking to his younger self — Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette did the same.
”Hey Braden," Montgomery began when it was his turn to use the rotary dial. "It’s me. ... Life is going to work itself out. You’ll meet a lot of fun guys int he game of baseball, so good luck.
“Listen to your parents,” he added. “We’ve really come a long way, and they were the main reason we’ve made it this far, so just keep listening."
Then came LaViolette.
”Hey buddy," he began, again, speaking to a much-younger Jace. "You’re in Omaha. Just remember, this game is hard. It’s always been hard, and it’s not going to get any easier as you keep going. ... You started playing this because you loved it, and it brought you close to so many people. It let you have fun outside of everything else."
As the Aggies' No. 2 hitter prepared to hang up the phone, he uttered one more phrase. One that connected his current self with the younger version whose dreams hadn't yet been realized.
”Love you, buddy," he said.
Three days after those phone calls, LaViolette, Prager, and Montgomery would be staring out at Charles Schwab Field — much closer this time — heartbroken. Their season would be over one run short of a national title, and they'd be joining their teammates in a collective feeling of disappointment as they watched Tennessee hoist the trophy they wished they were.
In that moment, finding any sort of consolation would be difficult. And specifically regarding the trio who spoke to their younger selves, they'd likely feel like they let down the little boy on the other end of the line by not finishing the job. But in reality, that'd be far from the truth.
Prager, LaViolette, and Montgomery left everything on the field in the postseason to make something special happen. They slid, stole, pitched, bat and dove without hesitation, and they helped their Aggies take a game in the final series. They weren't the worse team, they just ran out of innings.
That was something to be proud of.
Entering the season, the Aggies were expected to be a solid team.
In the preseason ranking, they earned the No. 8 overall spot after picking up solid talent through the transfer portal — namely Montgomery, Ali Camarillo, Ted Burton, Jackson Appel and Hayden Schott. Pairing them with already-existing talent like Prager; Ryan Targac, who did end up falling out of the rotation for the most part; and LaViolette.
There was some controversy, yes, regarding whether a team with so many new faces each year was an example of the changing landscape of collegiate baseball, and Schlossnagle recognized that. He made it a point, however, to ease the worries of any doubters early on.
"I heard someone say recently that you don't build programs anymore; you build teams," the coach said. "I don't entirely agree. I believe you still need a core set of beliefs, a foundation for how we operate."
As a whole, Texas A&M had put together a roster worthy of contention, and it was commended for doing so. The only thing left for the Aggies to do at the time was prove they could win games, which ended up being somewhat of low-hanging fruit throughout their non-conference slate.
In their season opener, they beat McNeese State 15-0 and ended up starting a winning streak that lasted a month-long, setting a record for the best start since 2015 in the process. By the time SEC play rolled around, the Aggies had done enough to put them comfortably in the top 10 and then shifted their focus to finding a similar level of success in their conference matchups.
That was where they faced their first lick of adversity.
“If we can play the game better than they can, then we should have a pretty good outcome," LaViolette said of facing the Gators and beginning SEC play. "That’s what we’re worried about.”
Unfortunately for LaViolette and company, the Florida Gators proved to be too much for the Aggies in Game 1 of their conference play-opening series. Schlossnagle and company got their revenge in Game 2, but ultimately dropped the series to spark some doubts about their true potential the rest of the way.
Those doubts were silenced fairly quickly, however. Texas A&M only lost two more series' the rest of the way and even propelled itself to No. 1 overall midway through April — a first since 2016 — as it began to find a groove on offense to take down conference opponents the way it had expected to all-season long.
Amidst all of the victories and successes, there was one series that stuck out from the rest. When it came time for the No. 6-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores to come to town, the Aggies expected to be in for a challenge. Sure, they had home-field advantage, but knocking off a top-10 squad was no easy task. Except, it was.
Apparently.
Texas A&M took victories in all three games of its series against Vanderbilt but only played 25 innings.
And why? Game 1 was a 15-0 run rule.
"We know the depth of our lineup," Schlossnagle said following that monstrous victory. "And when Braden and Jace do their thing and everybody else does theirs, you (get) what happened last night.”
Overall, the Aggies outscored the Commodores 30-6 throughout the weekend. It was a dominating performance by a team who just couldn't seem to slow down — a sentiment that carried its way throughout the rest of the season until the SEC Tournament, when they found themselves in a slump that led to a two-game elimination in Hoover, Alabama.
Batting struggles, especially from Montgomery, made scoring runs difficult, and as a result, the Aggies just weren't as bulletproof as they once appeared to be. Ironically, it was Tennessee who dealt the final blow to send Texas A&M home early to await their NCAA Tournament seeding.
The likely outcome for the Aggies, despite a swift exit in Hoover, was earning a national seed and hosting both a regional and super regional, if they took care of business in the former, at least. That was the biggest reason for excitement from Schlossnagle as he hoped for the slump to end.
“Three of the last four weeks haven’t been great," he said of his team's regular season finish. "But like I said earlier, they call it a season for a reason. We’ve earned the right to get to play at home on Friday.
“It’s a great accomplishment," he added carefully. "But it doesn’t get us a trophy. It’s a means to hopefully what is a positive end.”
When the Aggies were standing in the dugout, arms draped over the guard rail taking in the scene one last time in Omaha, the end they had reached clearly wasn't positive. Falling short by just one run didn't make it any better, but at the very least, they could rest easy knowing they tried their hardest.
And after the truly dominant season they had put together, they better have.
If only they'd known what they were in for when the NCAA Tournament began.
Texas A&M earned the No. 3 overall seed in a pool of 64 teams, yet somehow they still managed to draw the Texas Longhorns in regional play.
A four-team group consisting of Grambling State, Louisiana, Texas and Texas A&M made up the Bryan-College Station regional, and after taking care of the former, the Aggies found themselves with a test against the Longhorns to remain undefeated and avoid going to the loser's side of the bracket.
They won — ultimately sending Texas to a swift exit at the hands of Louisana — but not before racking up 11 innings of playing time during a game that went past midnight.
Prager hit the mound first for Texas A&M but gave up a home run to left-center field as his team fell behind on the first pitch of the game.
The game remained 1-0 in favor of the Longhorns all the way through the fourth inning, but a home run from All-SEC Freshman Caden Sorrell gave the Aggies a game-tying run to keep themselves alive. That was until Texas came back with another home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the top of the eighth, two errors on routine throws to first from the Longhorns allowed both Braden Montgomery and Ali Camarillo to reach base safely, the latter of which scored Montgomery to tie the game at two runs a piece. Extra innings ensued, and eventually, it was the Aggies who got the last laugh over their rivals, 4-2, and over Louisiana, too, in the next game.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Ragin' Cajun coach Matt Deggs said. “That’s, by far, the most talented team we’ve seen. And, I like the way they go about it. My good friend [Jason Hutchins] is still [on the A&M staff]. I still got a lot of friends here and so I’ll be rooting for these guys to go win the whole thing.”
So, with the Ragin' Cajuns' support, on to the Super Regionals the Aggies went.
Texas A&M still got the benefit of home-field advantage in Round 2, but there was still a bit of a sour taste in its mouth after being sent home so early in the SEC tournament.
Schlossnagle made that perfectly clear heading into a three-game series against the Oregon Ducks.
"If we play like (we did in the SEC Tournament)," he said. "There’s not going to be a second round. No matter where the game is scheduled."
The Aggies didn't keel over or give the Ducks any leeway, but that didn't mean they came away unscathed. Just one inning into Game 1, Braden Montgomery broke his ankle on an attempted slide into home plate. He had to be helped off the field in an air cast and was later revealed to be done for the season.
His new position, instead of playing in the outfield, was on a chair or against the railing in the team's dugout.
That was a hard pill to swallow for his teammates.
"I think our guys would attest that the greatest thing about Braden is (that) he dove into his teammates," Schlossnagle said of Montgomery's impact. "Him coming here ... It's been transformational for everybody involved. I told the team after the game that now, Braden's challenge is to be the greatest teammate to everybody else that everybody's been to him."
Montgomery held a monumental weight for the Aggies. He'd played winning baseball before and proved it with his constant performances game in and game out, but he — as Schlossnagle affirmed — was also a winning teammate. He was a big reason why Texas A&M had such a close dugout.
"On and off the I field, it's just a very close group," Aggies catcher Jackson Appel said. "I mean, just talking about Braden being here for only nine months. I guess there's a lot of us that have only been here for nine months, (but) it's a tight group of kids."
What the rest of the season would look like for Texas A&M was cloudy in that moment, but if there was one thing that wasn't, it was that the motivation for it to reach the College World Series completely changed. All of a sudden, returning to Omaha was about Montgomery.
"He helped us get to (this) point, and he'll be a great teammate moving forward," Schlossnagle said, looking ahead to games without Montgomery.
"Our job is to get him back to Omaha."
Braden Montgomery did in fact get back to Omaha.
The Aggies kept their promise to their star outfielder and made sure he got a chance to contend for a national title — the exact same as the rest of them — but part of keeping their hopes alive was finding someone to fill the large gap he left on offense.
That's where Kaeden Kent came in.
During Game 2 of his team's series against Oregon, the sophomore cleared the area around first base to catch a fly ball that would send his team to the College World Series. To no one's surprise, he made the catch, stood up and began celebrating in front of a packed house at Olsen Field.
The Aggies might not have been the home team on paper, but there was no doubt about it on this particular evening. As bubbles filled the air from Aggie faithful, confetti shot up and water began to spray, all in a matter of seconds. The excitement was palpable. And why?
Another installment of Olsen Magic had made its way into the history books for Texas A&M.
"That's representative of the 12th Man and what Texas A&M is all about," Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle said, describing the scene of a team winning in front of its home crowd. "It's not just the nine guys on the field. ... It's the entire family of Texas A&M. You feel it."
They did feel it. Kent, because of his strong batting performances, became a household name rather quickly for Texas A&M fans and was a big reason for the Aggies getting to Omaha. Once they were there, he continued to perform — even boasting a .500 batting average through his first 18 at-bats in the College World Series.
It was players like Kent who ensured the Aggies had a chance at competing for a national championship. He embodied the idea of The 12th Man right from the beginning of when he was inserted into the lineup and didn't dwell on the fact that he'd proven his coach, who he argued with over his lack of playing time, wrong.
That was because nothing about Texas A&M's culture was about self-interest. It was the reason why Montgomery sat in the dugout and cheered for his teammates for every game after he got injured. Why Kent willingly stepped into the lineup and did what was in the best interest of the team.
It was even why Evan Aschenbeck pitched twice in three days if it meant giving the Aggies a safer way to chipping away at Tennessee's lead in Game 3.
The Aggies had hero figures throughout the season. But they weren't heroes when it came to taking credit. That, they took upon themselves as a collective because beating Kentucky and Florida en route to the final series wasn't a job one player could do on his own.
Neither was winning Game 1 against the Volunteers. And in the same right, losing the following two contests. Texas A&M took on that burden together, too.
But it didn't make it hurt any less.
With Gavin Grahovac's arm over his shoulder, Hayden Schott sat stone-faced as he looked on at Charles Schwab field.
Grahovac's hat, caught against the rubber railing, sat slightly too high on his head as he joined Schott in gandering at the still-illuminated diamond. Both of them were still wearing their full uniforms — cleats and all — yet, the two were in vastly different positions.
While Grahovac still had multiple years remaining of college eligibility, Schott was on his way out. He was a first-year transfer to Texas A&M, but classified as a graduate student, and had just played his final game in Omaha definitively.
One can only imagine sitting with his teammate allowed him to process that a little bit easier.
"It’s a tough one to answer, right now, if I’m being honest," Schott said in postgame media availability when asked about what the Aggies had been able to accomplish all season. "I’m obviously sad. A little pissed, but at the same time, walking through that dugout I’m so damn grateful. Grateful for Coach Schloss, grateful to everyone for bringing me here, grateful for those guys in the dugout and the clubhouse.
"They made it the best year of my life."
Schott was a fan favorite. Then again, just about every player on the Aggies' roster was, from Prager and Lamkin to Camarillo and Burton and even Ryan Targac, who got his shining moment during Game 3 of Texas A&M's final regular season series against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Every one of the Aggies on the roster made up a special piece of the team that broke strikeout records, home run records and rewrote program history books. And every one of those Aggies formed a bond with every other one, regardless of where they came from or how long they'd been there.
Schott was a perfect example of that.
"I don’t know how to explain the love that I have for (this team)," he said. "I’m sure it’s biased because every team feels the same way, but the love I have for those guys is undoubtable. ... Our team loves each other, man."
That love extended to the stands at Olsen Field, who showered their beloved Aggies with bubbles after every run scored. The fans who relentlessly tried to get under the skin of opposing pitchers, came up with jingles and chants for every batter and who danced every single time "The Rattlin' Bog" was played.
They made for just as special of a season as the players themselves did.
"The love (we have) for The 12th Man and how they stuck with us through ups and downs," Schott continued. "What they mean to me and everyone else on that team, it’s just special. It’s tough to really appreciate it right now, but I’m doing my damned best."
The shared respect between the players and fans was never in question. Texas A&M's culture lends itself to a passionate fanbase, whether it be on the football field, at a concert or in the stands in Omaha. It's part of what makes the school special.
That's how Schlossnagle sees it.
"A&M is an awesome place," the coach said when asked if he could believe the success he's found in College Station throughout his three-year stint. "It has been great. Texas A&M is a place that should be competing in the SEC. Should be competing to host Regionals."
Since arriving from TCU, that was the goal for Schlossnagle. This season, he came one run shy of reaching the mountaintop, though even despite that, he's not going to be discouraged, but rather motivated to continue to bring that success to Texas A&M. He made that crystalline.
"I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again," the coach said. "And that hasn’t changed in my mind. ... I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job. I pour every ounce of my soul into this job and I gave this job every ounce I could possibly give it."
Something else he emphasized, however, was the difference between his position and that of his players. He recognizes that he has as long as the university is willing to give him to coach and return to the big stage, but the players? Schott? Montgomery?
They only have so many years, and many of them aren't going to get another one. That stings, but it also doesn't diminish how special of a run they had with the Maroon & White.
That's why they'll be cheering along whoever the next batch of Aggies ends up being. They'll support from afar the school that gave them the chance to compete for the highest honor, and they'll remember the bonds they formed while doing so.
And just like the younger versions of Prager, Montgomery and LaViolette, they'll be proud.
Proud of who they are, who they were and who they've yet to become.
That's how special the 2024 Aggies were.
That can't be overlooked.