South Carolina Gamecocks Preparing For Both Texas A&M Aggies QBs
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their seven-game winning streak Saturday night against the South Carolina Gamecocks, they have to make a tough decision at the most important position.
Conner Weigman, who recently returned from injury, struggled in the first half and changed against LSU last week, completing just six of 18 passes for 64 yards. The Aggies then inserted freshman Marcel Reed, who accounted for 132 total yards and three rushing touchdowns to lead the comeback win.
Now, the Aggies are staying quiet on who will start on Saturday, likely to maintain an element of surprise. During his weekly press conference, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer explained the challenge of preparing for both quarterbacks.
"It is a challenge because they are different skill sets," Beamer said. "Not that one can run and the other can't. I am not saying that. They can both run the ball and throw. They will do some different things with Reed in there, for sure.
"You have to have a good plan for both of them. For us, it starts with whoever is at quarterback. We have to affect him. We have to tackle him and then we have to [be] able to tackle the running back because that is what they want to hand the ball off to not just eight [Le'Veon Moss] but five [Amari Daniels], as well, and let them get going."
Weigman already has a good deal of tape available, as he's started 14 games over three seasons despite battling injuries. Reid has less experience, but he's not a complete greenhorn. Even before his impressive performance last week, he started three games in Weigman's absence and played pretty well.
"I laugh like some people reach out to me like Marcel Reed just arrived out of thin air like he had never played in an A&M uniform before," Beamer said. "There were so many people texting me Saturday night and Sunday. The guy started three games this season and is a heck of a player and beat Florida in Gainesville and beat Arkansas in Dallas and beat Bowling Green."
The two quarterbacks may have different skill sets, but the Aggies' overall game plan will likely remain very similar: run the ball down the Gamecocks' throats and rely on their strong defense to make key stops.
