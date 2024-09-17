Mike Elko Noncommittal on Texas A&M's Starting QB
The Texas A&M Aggies have some decisions to make at the quarterback position after Marcel Reed's breakout performance in Saturday's win over Florida. Conner Weigman's injury status remains "day-to-day, week-to-week" ahead of the meeting with Bowling Green, but what happens when he's healthy?
When asked about this Monday, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko chose not to commit to a starter at this point in time with Weigman likely facing another game-time decision.
"Oh, you know I'm not going to answer that," Elko said when asked who would start if both were healthy.
Considering Reed's recent play and Weigman's up-in-the-air injury timeline, it's likely that the Aggies will keep the juices flowing with Reed at the helm against Bowling Green, though that's not something Elko is obligated to reveal. Whether it's keeping a competitive advantage or something else, Elko and the coaching staff will likely keep things under wraps right until kickoff on Saturday.
However, his answer still says a lot. Instead of saying "not sure," it appears that Elko has already made his decision. Based on Reed's play against the Gators, the choice isn't exactly a hard one for the coaching staff to make until proven otherwise.
In the 33-20 win over Florida, Reed finished 11 of 17 passing for 178 yards, two touchdowns and no picks while rushing 13 times for 83 yards and a score. He juked defenders out of their shoes and showed off impressive downfield arm strength in the process.
Once Weigman gets back to full health, he might have to watch from the sidelines if Reed continues to build upon his breakout performance.
No. 25 Texas A&M kicks off against Bowling Green on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.