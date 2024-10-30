'Big Challenge!' South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Previews Game vs. Texas A&M
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies will look to keep the ball rolling after their monumental 38-23 victory over the LSU Tigers last Saturday as they head to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
And the Aggies' record against the Gamecocks since joining the SEC is as impressive as their knock-off of LSU, an astounding 9-1, the one loss coming in 2022, the last time they visited the Gamecocks.
But this Aggie football team is different than the one that got off the bus two years ago. Back then, they were battling injuries. Now they're battling to stay undefeated in the SEC.
And nobody is more aware of that than South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, who spoke about facing the red-hot Aggie team in a press conference Tuesday.
"Got a big challenge this week. Coach Elko has done a phenomenal job in Year 1. This is a team that is operating at a high level in all three phases. Extremely talented, extremely well-coached," Beamer said. "They're coming off a huge win over LSU last Saturday night. They are doing all the things you are supposed to do to win football games."
It seems crystal clear that Beamer has done his homework on the Aggies, showing just how dominant the team has been against SEC opponents.
"If you look at SEC vs. SEC team stats, number one in the SEC in rushing offense, Texas A&M, in SEC games," Beamer said. "Number one rushing defense, Texas A&M. Number one scoring offense, Texas A&M. Number one in turnover margin, Texas A&M. Rushing attempts, Texas A&M. I think red zone, they are number one in red zone percentage. I believe 16 touchdowns in 20 trips."
"We have a big challenge but optimistic about the opportunity we have. We should be at our best Saturday, as well."
The Aggies and Gamecocks kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night from Williams-Brice Stadium.
