The Final Southwest Classic: A Blessing or Bittersweet Goodbye for Texas A&M?
Whether they like the Dallas Cowboys or not, the Texas A&M Aggies know what Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks entails.
For years, the Southwest Classic has featured the two franchises battling it out for a trophy — and bragging rights — every season. Fifty-seven straight contests dating back to 1934 have told the story of a rivalry that Arkansas holds a narrow edge in.
It hasn't always been coined the "Southwest Classic," but in the 15 years the rivalry has taken that name, it's been the Aggies that have largely emerged victorious. They've won 11 of the last 12 meetings, and will be looking for one more in the final iteration of the Arlington rivalry.
"If you're not a Cowboys fan, it's the last chance you get to beat Jerry Jones' team in Cowboys Stadium,'" Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko told his players jokingly ahead of the matchup. "'(But) it works both ways, whether you like the Cowboys or not.'"
A city that sits relatively near both colleges — with both fanbases traveling well — means that neither team will have an edge over the other, though the Aggies do have a streak they'd like to protect. So, they'll lean on whatever portion of the crowd does show up in Maroon & White.
And the Razorbacks will do the same for their faithful.
"I think the environment plays a role,” Elko said. "Kids play their best football on that stage. Everybody gets excited for playing in that stadium. This game means a lot to both teams."
"We always seem to get their best," he added. "We always try to give them our best. When two teams do that, I think you wind up with a lot of really close entertaining football games."
Texas A&M will be facing a familiar team in Arkansas. Not only have they seen some of the players before from the past few seasons, but Jimbo Fisher's offensive coordinator will be calling plays across the way from it. Bobby Petrino will be looking to have a revenge game, of sorts.
Just like the team he's coaching, which might be more excited at the prospect of the Southwest Classic ending than the Aggies.
"I believe that it’s really hard to get the fan base excited if they don’t have an opportunity to see the Hogs," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said, referring to the downside of a neutral-site matchup. "This would give an opportunity, at least one more every other year, to have a home game."
Pitman didn't go without praising the game for its upside, however.
"I do love the atmosphere going into that stadium with half the people from Arkansas and half the people from Texas A&M," the coach went on to explain. "It’s really, really cool and it’s a great environment to be in and it’s really fun.
"Funner whenever you win. We’ll try to do that this week."
So, with the Razorbacks set on winning a matchup and the Aggies looking to savor one more matchup in the Cowboys' stadium, the final Southwest Classic is shaping up to be another entertaining game.
Arkansas might see it as a blessing, but it seems to be more of a bittersweet finale.
"From a fan's perspective," Elko said, "they're entertaining games and I certainly expect this to be another one."