'Still Have to Fight!' Ryan Prager, Aggies 'Excited' for Impending Postseason
Ryan Prager has been in this position before.
Granted, he was a freshman with still a lot to learn, but he was there. During that 2022 season, the pitcher appeared in 18 games for the Texas A&M Aggies and was along for the ride as they swept both their home regional and super regional. He made it to Omaha for the College World Series.
And he certainly remembered every bit of the journey it took to get there.
“In 2022 when we did it, we had a great atmosphere (and) a great crowd," Prager said of being in College Station for the postseason. "It was an awesome experience ... We’re just really excited for this year and super proud that we’ve earned a right to do this."
Prager's sentiment was the same as Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle. The veteran recognized that his squad had been struggling despite an extremely fast start, but was looking forward to playing at home, which makes sense.
The Aggies have played well at home all season, only having lost three games in total. They were even able to close out a close series against the highly-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks to end the regular season, which gives them reason to believe they fare well despite recent struggles.
But while the Aggies feel they've earned the right to play at home, they can't help but acknowledge the kind of privilege it is.
“I think it’s super special to get to play here," Prager said of Olsen Field. "We’ve worked all year up until this point for it. Now, we start a new season and it’s the fun time of the year. We’re just really excited for it. ... There’s a comfort level with it, you get to play in front of your fans, you know it will be packed for your games and the energy will be there."
Hosting its bitter rival in Texas along with the No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns won't make for a cakewalk, however. The atmosphere might be stacked in the Aggies' favor, but it isn't everything.
Luckily, Prager and the rest of his teammates know that. And they're ready.
"Going forward, we just have to play," the redshirt-sophomore said. "We’re not owed anything because we play at home. ... We still have to fight and go win it."
Game 1 of the Bryan-College Station Regional is set for Friday afternoon between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Grambling State Tigers. First pitch is at noon CST.