Three Texas A&M Aggies Earn D1 Softball Top-100 Players Honors
Three Aggies earn a spot on D1 Softball's Top-100 Players list following the 2025 season after one of the best turnarounds in A&M softball history. Sophomore first baseman/designated player Mya Perez, senior shortstop Koko Wooley and freshman second baseman KK Dement fell 31, 64, and 67 on the list, respectively.
Perez had a confidence outburst after the 2024 Austin Super Regional and has only continued to improve since then. Perez had an offensive explosion this season, leading the team in RBIs with 73, breaking a 43-year-old single-season record. Perez and Dement also tied on the season with 16 home runs each.
Perez started in all 59 games for the Aggies this year, moving from first base to designated player whenever Ford needed her to. She also led in on-base plus slugging percentage with a 1.365.
Wooley, Texas A&M's first-ever Gold Glove recipient fell 64 on the list after one of her most impressive seasons in Aggieland. Wooley led the team in hits with 69 and fell right behind Perez in batting average at .421.
Defensively, Wooley had a remarkable season, earning Texas A&M's first-ever Gold Glove for her continued effort out on the diamond. As a shortstop, Wooley had a .968 fielding percentage as well as some athletic plays to get her team outs when they needed them.
Rounding out the list for the Aggies is Dement, the freshman out of California who made a name for herself in only her first collegiate softball season. Dement started in all but one game for the Aggies this season, showing how important she was in her role as second baseman.
Dement and Perez both had 16 home runs on the season this year, a remarkable stat for a freshman in her first year of college softball. Dement led the team in doubles this season with 18 and earned her first SEC Player of the Week recognition after a dominant road performance against Georgia.