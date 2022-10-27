Skip to main content

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork Responds to Kanye West Controversy

Texas A&M Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork is making changes to A&M's pregame entrance music following antisemitic comments made by rap superstar Kanye West.

The Texas A&M Aggies are making a statement in regard to the recent controversy surrounding rap superstar Kanye West.

On Thursday, A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork announced that West's hit song "Power," which has been used at the Aggies' entrance song as they run onto Kyle Field, will no longer be played due to recent antisemitic comments made by West.

"We've reviewed that situation for the last couple of weeks ... We're pivoting away from that song," Bjork said.

A&M will instead use "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino for pregame entrances for the remainder of the season. This song currently plays when the Aggies emerge for halftime.

The Aggies have not played at Kyle Field since Sept. 17 when they took down the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes 17-9. A&M then played a "home" game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against No. 10 Arkansas, winning 23-21 before playing three roads games and resting through the bye week.

A&M will play four of its last five games at home. This will give fans a chance to hear for themselves the changes that Bjork is planning on having implemented.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_8720283
Play
News

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork Responds to Kanye West Controversy

Texas A&M Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork is making changes to A&M's pregame entrance music following antisemitic comments made by rap superstar Kanye West.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19156354
Play
Football

Ole Miss Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

Three defensive players for the Rebels that could give the Aggie offense trouble on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins
Play
Football

Ole Miss Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

Three offensive players for the Rebels that could give the Aggie defense trouble on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee

A&M hosts No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_8720283
News

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork Responds to Kanye West Controversy

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19156354
Football

Ole Miss Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins
Football

Ole Miss Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Connor Zimmerlee
alan q11
Football

Aggies Punter Alan Guerrieri Enters Transfer Portal

By Zach Dimmitt
allaggies lane kiffin jimbo fisher
Football

Containing Lane Kiffin: Why Rebels Present More Than One Challenge For Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19202777
Men's Basketball

Texas A&M WR Chris Marshall Off Aggies 2022-23 Basketball Roster

By Cole Thompson
haynes king 121
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

By Matthew Postins
Demani Richardson
Football

Aggies DB Demani Richardson: Stopping Ole Miss Run Game A 'Key Point'

By Connor Zimmerlee