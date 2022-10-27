Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork Responds to Kanye West Controversy

The Texas A&M Aggies are making a statement in regard to the recent controversy surrounding rap superstar Kanye West.

On Thursday, A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork announced that West's hit song "Power," which has been used at the Aggies' entrance song as they run onto Kyle Field, will no longer be played due to recent antisemitic comments made by West.

"We've reviewed that situation for the last couple of weeks ... We're pivoting away from that song," Bjork said.

A&M will instead use "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino for pregame entrances for the remainder of the season. This song currently plays when the Aggies emerge for halftime.

The Aggies have not played at Kyle Field since Sept. 17 when they took down the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes 17-9. A&M then played a "home" game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against No. 10 Arkansas, winning 23-21 before playing three roads games and resting through the bye week.

A&M will play four of its last five games at home. This will give fans a chance to hear for themselves the changes that Bjork is planning on having implemented.

A&M hosts No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

